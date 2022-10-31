Arsenal stars play classy tribute to Pablo Mari who was stabbed at a shopping mall in Italy

Arsenal players paid a classy tribute to Pablo Mari after their first goal during the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, 30 October.

Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza. He was recently the victim of a knife attack at an Italian supermarket. A total of six people were stabbed during the attack, with one person tragically dying.

Other victims were rushed to the hospital via helicopter and have since been recovering fine after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker was 46-year-old and has since been arrested.

In Arsenal's win against Forest, the Gunners' stars gathered to show support for Mari in a classy gesture.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners in the fifth minute of the game. Players gathered to show their support for the injured star by holding up a jersey featuring Mari's name and his number 22.

Reiss Nelson bagged a quick-fire second-half brace to further increase the lead before Thomas Partey scored a spectacular goal. The Ghanaian left Dean Henderson helpless in the Nottingham Forest goal.

Martin Odegaard scored the fifth for the Gunners. They reclaimed their spot at the top of the table with the win. Mikel Arteta's side now have 31 points from 12 games and are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his squad's unity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have shown tremendous unity this month as they have gone through a difficult set of fixtures with good performances. When asked what he learned about the team, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the win against Nottingham Forest (via arsenal.com):

"How lucky I am to have them together with me and again especially when we lose, or draw, how united we are, and how we respond to that, and today I think it was a really good example.

"We know the schedule we facing now, we’re going to be facing in January, it’s really, really demanding so we need to face it and we want to do it in the best possible way."

Arteta's side suffered a 2-0 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League midweek. However, they made a stylish return to winning ways. Arteta said:

"Big teams have to respond as quick as possible and we did that after the disappointment of Thursday night, you don’t have time, you go here Friday evening.

"One half training session and be ready not only physically but mentally again to another demand against a team that beat Liverpool and the pressure is on, you lose the first place and you are there. And we need to get used to that."

