On-loan Arsenal star hospitalized after being stabbed by mad man: Reports

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari, on loan at Monza, has reportedly been hospitalized after being stabbed by a madman near Milan. Mari was among six people being stabbed (via Fabrizio Romano).

Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza from the north London club. He has made eight appearances for the Italian club so far this season, scoring one goal.

He joined Arsenal from Flamengo during the 2019-20 season and made 22 senior appearances for the Gunners. Mari had a loan spell with Serie A club Udinese Calcio as well before joining Monza at the start of the season.

As per La Repubblica, a 46-year-old man took a knife from the shelf of a supermarket and started stabbing people. Other customers who were present at the scene bravely intervened the attacker.

Four of the victims of the attack are understood to be in serious condition. Mari's condition is not yet clear.

An eye witness to the incident told Italian outlet La Repubblica:

"We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened."

The attacker has since been arrested and taken into police custody.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants technical director Edu to stay on a long term basis at the club

Edu has done a tremendous job since joining Arsenal as the club's technical director. He has helped the Gunners sign key players like Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The club are keen to tie him down to a long-term contract. Ahead of his team's Europa League clash against PSV Eindhoven on October 27, Mikel Arteta said (via arsenal.com):

"I hope that he stays here for a long time because I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for the club. I’ve work with him really well and I think he’s a super important figure at the club that represents all of the values and ideas that we want to take the right way, and hopefully that will be the case."

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Mikel Arteta on Mari being stabbed: “I just found out. I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be okay.” [ @RyanTaylorSport Mikel Arteta on Mari being stabbed: “I just found out. I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He's in hospital but he seems to be okay.” [@RyanTaylorSport] #afc

