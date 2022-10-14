"Arsenal could still finish outside the top 4" - Gary Neville makes incredible top 4 prediction involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently made a shocking statement as he claimed that Arsenal might finish outside the top four of the Premier League.

The Gunners have gotten off to a stunning start to their season, picking up 24 points from their first nine league games of the season. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table.

However, former United right-back Neville believes it's still tough for the north London-based club to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Neville is certain that Liverpool, who are currently languishing in the tenth spot off the table with ten points on the board from eight games, won't finish in the top four.

However, it might have surprised many with his take that the Gunners can still finish outside the Champions League qualification spot. Here's what Neville said on The Overlap show:

“I don’t think Liverpool will finish in the top four, and Arsenal could still finish outside the top four as well – but I’ll put [them] in for now just to keep all the Arsenal fans happy!"

He added:

“I look at Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool – it’s still a big job for Arsenal [to finish in the top four].”

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville says he respects Arsenal

Manchester United icon Gary Neville also added that he has always had respect for Arsenal as a club. He said:

"I’ve always had a respect for Arsenal as a football club. They’re one of the great traditional clubs in this country. However, the last few years has been a struggle. remember at the end of last season, me and Jamie Carragher thought that it could be terminal for Mikel Arteta.”

The north London-based club's only loss in the league this season came against the Red Devils. However, Neville acknowledged that Arteta's side played well during that game at Old Trafford.

He said:

"I was at the Emirates Stadium for the first time [this season] on Sunday against Liverpool. I watched Arsenal away at Old Trafford and at Brentford, and they played well at Old Trafford – even though they lost – and they were brilliant at Brentford, but the atmosphere felt a little bit different on Sunday – it was unbelievable."

Neville went on to add that he wants Arteta to be successful for the Gunners. He believes that the Spaniard is a young manager and could challenge established names like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

He added:

"I want Mikel Arteta to do well because he’s a young manager. The managers he’s up against – Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, before he got sacked, they’re animals to be up against.”

Neville's former team, the Red Devils, are currently in fifth spot in the table with 15 points on the board from eight games.

