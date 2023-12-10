Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus gives verdict on whether Aston Villa are Premier League title challengers

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has said that Aston Villa have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title. The Villans beat the Gunners 1-0 at Villa Park on Saturday, December 9, with captain John McGinn scoring the winner.

Following the game, Arsenal striker Jesus said that the Lions should be considered title challengers. The Brazil international hailed the level of quality and unpredictability the Premier League offers.

He said that Aston Villa have a quality squad with a top-class manager like Unai Emery. The former Manchester City striker also showered praise on the atmosphere of Villa Park created by home fans. Jesus said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Of course it’s the Premier League. It’s an amazing competition, so strong. Anyone can beat you no matter how strong your team is.

"They’re having an amazing season, good coach, good team, stadium, the way the crowd comes to support you. That’s football, they are there, they have confidence and they are playing good. We have to focus on us, that’s it."

Following their slip-up at Villa Park, Arsenal have dropped to second place in the table with Liverpool overtaking them. The Reds secured a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Aston Villa have now moved to within one point behind the Gunners and are third in the table. Last season's treble winners Manchester City take on Luton Town away from home on Sunday, December 10, and are five points behind the Villans, in fourth place.

Jamie Carragher criticises Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has criticised Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus for passing up a good chance to score against Aston Villa.

Both sides had plenty fo chances coming their way throughout the game but couldn't make the most of them. As Mikel Arteta's side were pushing for an equaliser, Jesus almost got an oppotunity to get one on one with Villa goalkeeper but failed to control the ball.

Carragher said on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

“This would have been a lot more dangerous if Gabriel Jesus could have sorted his first touch out he was in. It’s really poor."

Jesus had a poor day against Aston Villa and was eventually replaced by by Eddie Nketiah in the 82nd minute. He only completed two of five attempted dribbles and won five of his 14 ground duels.

Jesus has scored 17 goals in 49 games and provided 11 assists since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 in a deal worth reported £45 million.