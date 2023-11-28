Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz explains reasons behind sealing 'fast' transfer from Chelsea

Arsenal star Kai Havertz recently opened up about his summer move to the Emirates from Chelsea, explaining why the transfer occurred so swiftly.

The Gunners secured Havertz's services from the Blues ahead of the 2023-24 campaign for £65 million. It came as a surprise to many as Havertz, despite struggling to maintain consistent form at Stamford Bridge, was a regular starter at the club.

During the 2022-23 campaign, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward registered 35 Premier League and 10 Champions League appearances.

Kai Havertz finally revealed details about the surprise move to Arsenal in an interview with Bleacher Report. He said (as quoted by football.london):

"I think it all had to go very fast. Think it was just (on) my holidays and then we were speaking to the guys from Arsenal and it was an opportunity to do it then so we just did it."

The former Chelsea man added:

"You know the whole process was nice and I had some chats with Edu and with the manager and all the chats were amazing and they gave me such good feelings."

Havertz has endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates, scoring just two goals in 20 appearances across competitions this season. However, he scored the match-winner in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford this weekend, helping his side move to the top of the league.

"If I’m him, I’m leaving 100%" - Pundit urges Arsenal star to join Chelsea

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Chelsea in the January transfer window. The pundit sees no future for the English shot-stopper at the Emirates.

Ramsdale played a crucial role in Arsenal's title push last season, playing every minute of his side's Premier League action. Things have taken a turn for the worse this season, as the England international is struggling to keep his spot in the starting XI.

David Raya's summer move to the Emirates from Brentford has seen Ramsdale register just five league appearances this term, with the Spaniard providing stern opposition.

Arteta has iterated that he will be rotating goalkeepers to maintain healthy competition, a decision criticized by some, including Agbonlahor. The pundit believes Raya is clearly Arteta's No.1 and has urged Ramsdale to join the Blues.

Agbonlahor said (via The Boot Room):

“If I’m him, I’m leaving 100%. Arteta tried to make out like he’s got two number ones and he can make subs with keepers. Let’s be honest, since he’s said that, it’s been Raya non-stop. Raya’s his number one."

"There’s something about Ramsdale he’s not sure of. If I’m Ramsdale, he could miss out on the Euros with England if you’re not playing for another six months," he added.

Insisting that Chelsea shot-stopper Robert Sanchez does not have the quality to play for the Blues, he added:

“You’re 25 years old, Chelsea need a goalkepeer, Sanchez isn’t good enough for Chelsea.”