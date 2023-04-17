Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka breaks silence after costly penalty miss in 2-2 West Ham draw

Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka reacted to his penalty miss in the 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United on Sunday (April 16). Saka put his effort from the spot wide of the post in the second half, with the Gunners leading 2-1.

Mikel Arteta's side were made to rue the missed opportunity, as Jared Bowen equalised soon after. Saka took to social media to react to his miss, writing:

"Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility. Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right."

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had given the Gunners a two-goal lead inside ten minutes. Said Benrahma scored from the spot before Bowen equalised.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to Saka's penalty miss:

“A player who takes penalties misses penalties. I don't know anyone who hasn't.”

Club captain Martin Odegaard added:

“These things happen; he has been brilliant all season and been clinical from the spot. But today was not the day for him. We win and lose together.”

Saka has been one of the Gunners' best players this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists in 41 games across competitions this term.

The Gunners have 72 points from 31 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City by four points, having played a game more.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bemoans team's inability to bounce back from penalty miss

Considering Arsenal's rich vein of form this season, one would have expected them to bounce back from Saka's penalty miss. The north Londoners failed to do so, though.

Arteta was asked why the team failed to make a comeback. The Spanish manager replied (via the Gunners' website):

"Well, because after we cannot control what West Ham was playing and conceding goals away; when you concede two or three goals away from home, it's really difficult to win football matches as we did, and we have to blame ourselves for how we defended the boxes."

The Gunners return to action on Friday (April 21) to take on Southampton in a Premier League home game.

