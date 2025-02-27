Arsenal superstar Declan Rice spotted having heated argument with teammate after draw against Nottingham Forest amid growing pressure

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was engaged in a heated debate with Gabriel Magalhaes after the 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 26, in the Premier League. The result was a huge blow to the Gunners' title ambitions this season.

To make matters worse, Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. The Reds have now gone 13 points clear at the top of the table, with just 11 games left.

The north London side have finished second in the league for the last two campaigns in a row. Arsenal have been involved in the title race this season as well, but started Wednesday's game with Mikel Merino as their No. 9.

Mikel Arteta is without both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for the rest of the campaign due to injuries. Bukayo Saka is also sidelined, leaving the Gunners with very little choice in the final third.

Unfortunately, the north London side faltered against Nottingham Forest, leaving the team frustrated. Rice was seen shouting at Gabriel at full time, and the two players left the ground in a heated debate.

The Englishman's late free kick in the game, which hit the first man, may have been the topic of discussion. Arsenal next face PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, March 4, in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

How many players are Arsenal currently missing due to injuries?

Arsenal are missing five first team members due to injuries this season. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli are all sidelined with various knocks.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's game, Mikel Arteta hinted that injuries and suspension may have cost his team the title.

“I think we have made big strides this season. Big time. Because we should be in a very different position with everything that has happened. There is not a team in Premier League history with five red cards and the amount of injuries that we have that are in the position that we are today. It’s one of my proudest moments but this group could have gone (signals downhill)," said Arteta (via SportBible).

He continued:

“That (the title) will be decided at the end of the season. We have to understand the circumstances that we had as well and we are still where we are. We are not here to justify anything, we are here to win."

Arsenal have won 15 of their 27 games in the league this season.

