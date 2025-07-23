Arsenal superstar ready to make financial effort in order to join Real Madrid, Los Blancos keen on signing him: Reports

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly ready to make a financial effort to join Real Madrid. According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via the Madrid Zone on X), the French defender's representatives are reportedly holding conversations with the Spanish giants over a potential move.

Saliba's contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2027, and Arsenal are keen on offering a new deal to the 24-year-old. The Frenchman is a key figure in Mikel Arteta's plan as the Gunners aim to win the Premier League in the upcoming campaign after finishing second in the previous three seasons.

However, the French defender is reluctant to pen an extension with the north London side and is reportedly considering joining another club this summer. According to AS, Real Madrid have already held conversations with Saliba's representatives and have started preparing for a potential future move.

Real Madrid signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this season. However, Los Blancos are looking forward to making another reinforcement in the defence due to existing injury woes.

Eder Militao has sustained two major knee injuries in the past, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will turn 33 and 34 next year. As a result, the La Liga giants view William Saliba as a potential long-term partner for Dean Huijsen.

Arsenal decided not to pursue Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Madrid Universal), Arsenal are no longer in the pursuit of signing Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian attacker was a crucial part of Los Blancos' attack in recent seasons.

However, the 24-year-old has fallen in the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. Moreover, new Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso also prefers Arda Guler over Rodrygo in a wide role.

The Gunners were interested in signing the Brazilian attacker due to his versatility and ability to play on both flanks. However, Arsenal have decided not to pursue the 24-year-old, while Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich remain in the race to sign the Brazilian attacker.

The Spanish giants are open to selling Rodrygo in the summer and are reportedly seeking a fee around €100 million.

