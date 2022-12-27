Arsenal superstar shares adorable image as he meets Arsene Wenger for the first time

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka shared an adorable image of his first meeting with legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners frontman shared the snap on his Twitter account of him and Wenger exchanging pleasantries, with the caption:

"And finally we meet ! (King's crown) (Love heart)."

Saka, 21, didn't get the opportunity to play under former Arsenal manager Wenger.

He was on the cusp of graduating from the Gunners' Hale End academy at the end of the Frenchman's reign.

The English attacker made his debut the season after Wenger departed in 2018.

He has since made 152 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 35 assists.

Wenger spent 22 years in charge of the north London giants, winning the Premier League on three occasions, including the infamous 2003-04 invincible season.

The French tactician is renowned for transcending the English game with his philosophy of speed, precision, and movement.

Saka hopes to be part of the Arsenal side that win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's men are in red-hot form and sit at the top of the league table with 13 wins, one draw, and one defeat in 15 fixtures.

Wenger was in attendance and watched as the Gunners defeated West Ham United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, December 26. Saka was on the scoresheet during the victory.

Saka spoke in the past about his eagerness to meet Wenger (via the Mirror):

One of my biggest regrets was that I haven’t met Arsene Wenger. I know how much my dad loves him, how much everyone at the club loves him. I know what he has done for the club, of course.”

Wenger responded with humility, saying:

. “That’s very nice of him. We’ll end up meeting each other one day, of course."

He continued by lavishing praise on the forward:

“I’m happy about his development and the fact he’s still playing at Arsenal. I was told about him when I was still at the club, he was one of two or three guys who were coming through. I heard some very good things about him, I’m told he has a very good mentality."

West Ham manager David Moyes doesn't think Arsenal will win the title

Moyes has downplayed Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League despite seeing the Gunners beat his side.

The Scot was speaking in the aftermath of the loss on December 26 when he suggested that Manchester City are still favorites to defend their crown.

He said told Amazon Prime:

"We saw Leicester City win the league so it is not to say you cannot do it. Arsenal have a good side, good players but Manchester City are waiting out there. Most people will say they are a step above others."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United.



1. Arsenal (40)

2. Newcastle United (33)

3. Manchester City (32) FT: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United.1. Arsenal (40)2. Newcastle United (33)3. Manchester City (32) https://t.co/57rYOERL6f

The Gunners moved eight points clear of third-placed City after their win over West Ham, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

The Cityzens face Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday, December 28.

Poll : 0 votes