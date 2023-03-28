Arsenal sweating over availability of key player ahead of Leeds United clash as title race enters crucial stage: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly fretting over the availability of Thomas Partey ahead of their clash with Leeds United on Saturday (April 1). The Gunners have just 10 games left to play before they can be crowned Premier League champions.

Mikel Arteta's men are top of the table, boasting an eight-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City having played one game more. They are surging toward their first league title since 2004.

However, Arsenal have been dealt a setback with Partey heading back to north London from Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualifying action early, per GOAL. He missed the Black Stars' 1-1 draw with Angola on Monday (March 28).

Ghana boss Chris Hughton confirmed Partey's injury following the draw by explaining that he couldn't be risked:

“Thomas has some small injury issues. We felt it was too big a risk to start him."

Partey is expected to be back at London Colney on Tuesday so he can be assessed by Gunners physio Simon Murphy. The Ghanian has been crucial for Arteta's side this season, a rock at the heart of the league leaders' midfield. He has made 30 appearances, scoring three goals.

However, injuries have taken hold of his campaign as has been the case regularly since he arrived at the Emirates in 2020. He has missed six of Arsenal's fixtures across competitions.

The Gunners face a Leeds side that are in a relegation battle but have found form under new manager Javi Gracia. The Peacocks beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 last time out and sit 14th in the league, two points above the drop zone.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie says the Gunners deserve to win the Premier League title

Van Persie thinks the Gunners deserve to be champions.

Van Persie has discussed Arsenal's title challenge and believes his former side deserve to win the Premier League. The Gunners have been somewhat of a surprise package as they were expected to be in the top-four hunt this season.

However, Arteta has overseen a mightily impressive campaign at the Emirates, with his side winning 22 of 28 league games. Van Persie lavished praise on the north London giants, saying they deserve to be successful in their title pursuit (via the Express):

“Arsenal are doing really well, they play consistent, they play really good football, it’s nice to watch. It’s intense, defensively and attacking wise it looks very good. So in my opinion they do deserve to win the league."

Van Persie admitted that it will be tough as Manchester City are hot on their tails. The Dutchman suggests that every point counts:

“It will still be tough because City are five points off now [if they win the game in hand] and they will push, they will push Arsenal to the last day. If you look at this period of time, this is where every single point really counts.”

While the Gunners face Leeds on Saturday, City host Liverpool at the Etihad in the day's early kick-off. They can move to within five points of Arteta's men with a victory over the Merseysiders.

Poll : 0 votes