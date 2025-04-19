Arsenal target comments on future amid Chelsea interest and €70 million price tag

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has left the door open on a potential move to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal or Chelsea said to be interested. The attacker reacted to rumors linking him with an exit and didn't deny reports that he had asked Sporting to lower his release clause.
Speaking to the media after scoring a hat-trick in Sporting CP's win over Moreirense in Liga Portugal on Friday, April 18, Gyokeres stated that he was not thinking about his future yet. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):
“My future? No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment. Agreement with Sporting to lower €100 million release clause? Can’t say anything about that."
Serie A side Como boss Cesc Fabregas, who represented both Chelsea and Arsenal during his playing days, has already given his verdict on the striker. The former midfielder believes the Swedish star can deliver in the Premier League. He said (via Gooner News):
“Yeah, he could be an option, 100 per cent. He is an extraordinary striker. He is a focused player, who pays attention to details, he is competitive, never lets his guard down, and doesn’t want to rest. He is as an athlete, a player and team-mate who instils confidence in his team-mates with what he gives to the team.”
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sporting CP will allow the Chelsea and Arsenal target to leave for €65 million with another €5 million in add-ons. Gyokeres has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona.
Arsenal told to sign Chelsea target Victor Osimhen instead of Viktor Gyokeres
Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has urged Arsenal to target Victor Osimhen over Viktor Gyokeres. He believes Osimhen, who is also being courted by Chelsea, was better suited for the English top tier. He told PokerFirma (via Daily Mirror):
"If I was picking between Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, then I would go for Osimhen. Osimhen has more pedigree than Gyokeres – he would be the better choice for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. But, if I had to choose one striker that Arsenal should break the bank for this summer, then I have to put Alexander Isak in front of both Osimhen and Gyokeres.
"Isak already knows the Premier League, there’s no adaption period. He’s off the shelf, ready to deliver. He has shown so much quality. He's a top striker in the Premier League. He can score against any team, and I think he can add quality to Arsenal up front, which is something we need."
Gyökeres has scored 34 goals in 29 league matches for Sporting CP this season. He has six goals in eight UEFA Champions League matches as well.