Arsenal and Tottenham interested in former Premier League manager - Reports

Multiple reports coming from Italy suggest that Arsenal are one of the teams that are interested in acquiring Maurizio Sarri's services.

Speaking about various clubs' interest in the Italian manager, journalist Ciro Venerato revealed -

“I received a phone call from Figline Valdarno (where Maurizio Sarri lives) from friends of the former Juventus and I discovered interesting things. Maurizio Sarri has not signed with any team, a month ago he said no to Olympique Marseille. Arsenal and Tottenham follow him, as well as Roma.”

The veteran manager has managed in the English Premier League before, guiding Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea to a top-four finish and a Europa League title in the 2018-19 season.

European success for Sarri came at the expense of Arsenal, who were slightly favored going into the tie, considering then-manager Unai Emery's stellar record in the competition.

Maurizio Sarri's tactics at Chelsea were heavily criticized for having only style and no substance and the results validated the scrutiny. The former Napoli head coach believes the Blues didn't have the right players to execute his brand of football. This led to underwhelming performances even against weaker oppositions who sat deep and defended

Arsenal are now looking into the possibility of bringing Sarri to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's tactics haven't been particularly impressive in the 2020/21 campaign, with his Arsenal side languishing mid-table with clubs like Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Arsenal's fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur following Sarri's situation as well

Jose Mourinho has underachieved with Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be in pursuit of the former Juventus manager. Like Arsenal, Spurs have had a tumultuous season, their position in the table and an unceremonious exit in the Europa League, leaving their campaign in a precarious position.

If Tottenham Hotspur continue to struggle, Daniel Levy won't hesitate in pulling the plug on the time of one of the most decorated managers of all time in Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea manager has been accused of being overly critical of his team on several occasions. The club's grim mood was highlighted in Son Heung-min's post-game interview following a 1-3 loss to Manchester United.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham could do with a change on the sidelines but will face slim pickings in the summer while looking for quality managers. The majority of star head coaches have committed their futures to top teams in Europe, but Sarri leaves them with an option to make the switch.

Arsenal have held the upper hand over Tottenham Hotspur all these years when it comes to trophies and popularity. It will be intriguing to see which team emerges as the winner in a possible Maurizio Sarri sweepstakes.

