Arsenal Transfer News: EPL giants to axe Matteo Guendouzi after Mikel Arteta fallout

Matteo Guendouzi looks set to be sold by EPL giants Arsenal this summer.

The Frenchman has been omitted from the squad in recent weeks due to disciplinary reasons.

Mikel Arteta has laid down the marker at Arsenal

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, EPL giants Arsenal are actively looking to sell Matteo Guendouzi this summer. The Frenchman has been training alone after the Gunners' 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the EPL earlier this month, a game that also marked his last appearance for the club.

While Arsenal's embarrassing defeat at the Amex Stadium grabbed most of the headlines, Guendouzi was involved in an altercation with Seagulls striker Neal Maupay.

The EPL midfielder held his compatriot by his throat and reportedly claimed that he earns a lot more money than the Brighton players, an incident that did not go down well with Arteta.

The Athletic also confirmed that Guendouzi's conduct has come under the scanner several times in his young Arsenal career. The Frenchman has been involved a handful of problematic incidents that have irked the Arsenal hierarchy this year, as the EPL giants look set to part ways with him despite his outrageous potential.

Since securing a switch to the EPL from Lorient in 2018, the 21-year-old has shown flashes of his brilliance and endeared himself to the fans with his passion and energy on the pitch.

Matteo Guendouzi's EPL dream looks to be turning into a nightmare

However, Guendouzi's fiery character and off-field antics have not gone down well with Arteta. Furthermore, his unwillingness to make amends has led to the Spaniard freezing him out of the squad in recent weeks.

The EPL giants are set to sit down with the Frenchman and his representatives in the coming days and are also exploring the possibility of including him in a swap deal in the upcoming transfer window.

EPL giants plan for vital summer transfer window

Arteta has laid down the marker with his treatment of Guendouzi and looks set to fine-tune his squad in the upcoming transfer window. The EPL giants have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, as they look to add some much-needed quality and depth to their midfield.

Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares made their loan moves permanent last month, while David Luiz and Bukayo Saka put pen to paper on new deals for the Gunners. Due to the financial ramification of the coronavirus pandemic, the EPL side are expected to spend cautiously this summer and could let go of a handful of players to raise funds.

Arsenal are currently seventh on the EPL standings and are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Arteta has steadied the ship since his arrival and has breathed new life into the club.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to finish in the EPL top four and are set to be without Champions League football for the fourth successive season. After three victories on the bounce against Southampton, Norwich City and Wolves, the EPL giants welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium later this week.

Arteta's side have been in good form in recent weeks and will look to finish the season strongly, as they continue to climb the EPL standings.

