Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: 8 clubs want Reiss Nelson; Mikel Arteta planning Declan Rice plea, and more - May 3, 2023

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) in the Premier League. A Martin Odegaard brace and a Gabriel Jesus strike helped Mikel Arteta’s team stay alive in the title race.

Meanwhile, eight clubs are interested in Reiss Nelson ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is planning a conversation with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to convince him to move to the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 3, 2023:

Eight clubs want Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson has failed to cement a place in Arteta's starting XI.

Reiss Nelson is not short of options ahead of the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has struggled for game time at Arsenal this season, registering three goals and as many assists from 14 appearances. The 23-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has been heavily linked with AC Milan.

Speaking on the House of Champions podcast, Romano said that the Rossoneri are among seven-eight clubs eyeing Nelson:

"It is true; it’s true that Milan are among clubs interested in Reiss Nelson. It’s not just Milan; it’s like seven-eight clubs who’ve approached the player, his agents. There are many possibilities – in England, in Eredivisie, in Serie A, in different countries, they’re approaching the player because it’s a very big opportunity on a free transfer," said Romano.

He added:

“Reiss Nelson is thinking about that, but he also has a proposal from Arsenal to extend his contract. So, it’s not sure yet that he will leave Arsenal on a free transfer. This is why everything is open.”

The Gunners are expected to bolster their attack this summer, so the 23-year-old might not be guaranteed regular game time if he extends his contract.

Mikel Arteta planning Declan Rice plea

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is planning to have a heart-to-heart with Declan Rice to convince him to move to the Emirates this summer, according to The Daily Mirror.

The England international is a priority target for Arteta this summer. The Spaniard wants to add more quality to his midfield before the start of the new campaign and has set his sights on the 24-year-old.

Rice has been outstanding for West Ham United since breaking into the first team and is among their most important players. However, his contract with the Hammers expires next summer, but an extension looks unlikely. The Englishman is not short of options, with Chelsea also among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

However, Arsenal are hoping that their good form this season can tilt the tide in their favour. Arteta is also willing to go out of the way to bring Rice to the Emirates.

Arsenal made mistake by signing Fabio Vieira, says Emmanuel Petit

Fabio Vieira has endured a difficult debut season at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons the Gunners made a mistake by signing Fabio Vieira last summer.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived from Porto with a huge reputation but has failed to live up to the hype at the Emirates. The 22-year-old has mostly appeared as a substitute under Arteta, registering two goals and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Compare Bet, Petit said that Vieira doesn't have the physique to succeed in the Premier League.

"I don’t think Fabio Vieira has shown as of yet, that he is the right level to play for Arsenal. When he signed I thought to myself, 'This guy looks very light weight for the Premier League'. I don’t think he’s ready for the Premier League physically and mentally," said Petit.

He continued:

"You can also say that he’s struggled not getting consistent game time, and when you compare him to Emile Smith-Rowe, who, I think, has a future with Arsenal, he’s not the same. Respectfully, I think it was perhaps a mistake signing Vieira."

The Gunners are expected to invest in midfield at the end of the season.

