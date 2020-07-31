Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: £80 million price tag slapped on target, huge update on Ozil's future, and more - 30th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest regarding the £80 million price tag slapped on a reported target, Arsenal's interest in a wonderkid, and more.

Arsenal will have to pay £80 million for Premier League sensation

With the curtains coming down on what has been a disappointing season for Arsenal, the Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for big names in the transfer market. However, one of the names that the North London outfit have recently been linked with, will setback Arsenal by £80 million.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal had registered an interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. However, the Gunners have not followed up on their interest for the 24 year old after learning that Villa are demanding £80 million for the services of their prized asset.

Grealish has been in sensational form for the Villa Park outfit this season and played a crucial role in helping Dean Smith's side survive relegation from the Premier League. The 24-year-old has courted interest from across England, with Manchester United also rumoured to be interested in the midfielder.

Villa are aware of the interest in Grealish, but are holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million and are not willing to budge on the asking price. This potentially rules Arsenal out of a move for the 24 year old, as the Gunners are under immense financial pressure because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and its financial ramifications.

Jack Grealish is undecided about his future. Aston Villa want to keep him and would not sell him for less than £80m. Arsenal are one of the clubs who registered an interest in signing him. The interest was not followed up. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 29, 2020

Arsenal interested in Roma wonderkid

Arsenal are interested in bringing Roma wonderkid Salvatore Pezzella to North London, according to reports. The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for the Serie A side in the UEFA Youth League and has attracted the interest of a number of clubs across Europe.

The fleet-footed playmaker is one of the brightest prospects coming out of Roma, and has been compared with Miralem Pjanic in the past by former teammate and Belgian international Radja Nainggolan.

According to the report, Arsenal have been impressed by the youngster's performance in the UEFA Youth League and see him as an ideal candidate to represent the club in the wrong term. The Gunners have had their first bid rejected for the 20-year-old but are expected to follow it up as they are determined to sign Pezzella.

Mesut Ozil's agent opens up about his future

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been in the news recently for not featuring for the Gunners since the restart of football. The German midfielder looked like a nailed on starter under Mikel Arteta before the break in football because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, following the restart of football, the 31-year-old has not featured for the Gunners even once, with a back niggle sometimes attributed for his absence. The entire Arsenal fan base is curious by the unexplained absence of their highest wage earner and it appears there will be no immediate resolution to this saga.

In a recent interview, Ozil's agent, Erkut Sogut, commented that the German is under contract with Arsenal under 2021 and it is unlikely that he will be leaving before that. He did add that the German might finally leave Arsenal for Asia, America, or Turkey after his contract with Arsenal runs down. Sogut said:

"I don't think Mesut will leave before the summer of 2021,"

"He's got an ongoing contract that hasn't changed. He will stay with Arsenal."

"When his deal is up, I estimate there is a ninety percent chance he will leave Arsenal. Maybe Asia, America, Turkey? Who knows."