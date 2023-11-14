Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aaron Ramsdale January exit a possibility; Juventus want Thomas Partey, and more - November 14, 2023

Arsenal have been quick off the blocks this season, winning eight of their 12 league games and losing just once. The Gunners are third in the points table, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates in January. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 14, 2023:

Aaron Ramsdale January exit a possibility, says Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal of late

Aaron Ramsdale could part ways with Arsenal in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper's future at the Emirates is up in the air following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford this summer.

The Spanish custodian is now Mikel Arteta's preferred choice between the sticks and has started the last 12 games in the league and the UEFA Champions League.

Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order and remains linked with an exit from the north London side. However, on The Debrief podcast, Romano added that player is willing to stay and fight for his place.

“I think it’s a possibility because he’s not playing but it’s not guaranteed as well. It’s not easy … goalkeepers usually move when there’s a domino effect and at the moment we’re not seeing that effect, and in the January transfer window clubs are not usually changing their goalkeeper," said Romano.

He continued:

“Ramsdale wants to play more but from what I’m heard he’s also prepared to fight for his place. I can also guarantee that he’s not a target for Chelsea and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January.”

Ramsdale's involvement in Euro 2024 could be in jeopardy unless he starts playing regularly soon.

Juventus want Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has admirers at Turin.

Juventus have retained their interest in Thomas Partey, according to Sky Italia.

The Ghanaian midfielder is no longer first-choice at Arsenal this season following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Arteta has even utilised Partey as a makeshift right-back at the start of the campaign. The 30-year-old is now linked with an exit from the Gunners in January.

The Bianconeri have had their eyes on Partey for a while and were interested in his services in the summer as well.

A move failed to materialise, but the Serie A giants remain keen to bring him to Turin. The north London side are expected to reinforcements their midfield in the winter and could be open to Partey's exit. The Ghanaian's contract with Arsenal expires in 2025.

Arsenal willing to include Emile Smith Rowe in Douglas Luiz offer

Emile Smith Rowe is an isolated figure at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to include Emile Smith Rowe in their offer for Douglas Luiz, according to Football London.

The Brazilian midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners, who also looked at the player this summer. Arteta remains hot on the trail of the 25-year-old and is planning to return for him at the turn of the year.

Luiz remains a key figure at Aston Villa right now, registering six goals and two assists from 19 outings this season.

Prising him away from Villa Park won't be easy, given that the player is under contract till 2026. However, the north London side are hoping to get the job done by offering Smith Rowe as a sweetener in the deal.

The English midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates and is now a peripheral member of the squad.

He has appeared eight times across competitions this season, mostly from the bench, and has registered one assist. Arsenal are ready to let him leave in 2024.