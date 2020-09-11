Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Aubameyang set to sign a three-year contract extension, a midfielder handed a lifeline to revive his Arsenal career and more - 11th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a contract extension to extend his stay with the Gunners, a midfielder being handed a lifeline to prolong his Arsenal career and more.

Arsenal set to announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract extension

Arsenal are set to announce the contract extension of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. The 31-year-old is said to have rejected an approach from Barcelona to commit his future to the Gunners.

The Gabonese international is set to put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will enable him to become Arsenal's highest earner. Aubameyang's current contract runs out in less than a year, and with the new season approaching, it was surely a cause of concern for the Arsenal faithful.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged the club's fans to breathe easy about the future of their star striker as an announcement of Aubameyang's contract extension is imminent. Speaking ahead of Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League opener against Fulham, Arteta said:

"I can say I am even more confident than I was at the end of last season. Do I think it will be done soon? I am really optimistic, yes. I think they (fans) can be pretty relaxed."

Barcelona are working to get Memphis Depay - personal terms agreed but no official bid to OL yet.



Barça also started contacts to sign Aubameyang weeks ago, but Koeman wants Depay and Auba decided to extend his contract with Arsenal [agreed until 2023 and official soon]. 🛑 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Matteo Guendouzi handed Arsenal lifeline

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi appears to have been handed a lifeline to revive his Arsenal career, with manager Mikel Arteta revealing that the 21-year-old still has a chance of getting back to the first-team.

The midfielder was shunted out of the playing-XI after an on-field altercation with Brighton's Neal Maupay in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat back in June. Guendouzi has since failed to feature for the Gunners after that game.

It looked very likely that Arsenal were going to cash in on the midfielder this summer. However, a lack of suitors in the current market could've been one of the reasons for reconciliation between the club and the player. PSG and a few other clubs were linked with a move for the highly-rated midfielder, but nothing came to fruition in that regard.

Arteta has said that he is impressed with how well Guendouzi has been training, and that positive talks have been held between the club and the player's camp. Arteta said:

"It’s a new season, time is over, we had some really positive conversations between both parties, and now he’s back with the group training. He’s been training really well."

Arsenal prepared to sell Emiliano Martinez

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, having reluctantly arrived at this decision after failing to convince the Argentine shot-stopper to continue his stay with the Gunners.

According to the Independent, the North London outfit are set to enter into negotiations with Aston Villa, who are expected to return with a revised offer after their £15 million bid for Martinez was turned down by the Gunners.

Arsenal value Martinez at around £20 million and will be looking for a fee in that region, which would allow them to generate the funds needed to strengthen other positions. Martinez has reportedly agreed on a four-year contract with Aston Villa and would be earning around £60,000 per week at Villa Park.