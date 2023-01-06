Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona forward unlikely to leave this month; Gunners receive Mykhaylo Mudryk boost, and more - January 6, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 17 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s wards have lost just once this season.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a Barcelona forward, who is wanted at the Emirates, is unlikely to leave this month. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donestsk sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 6, 2023:

Ferran Torres unlikely to leave this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Ferran Torres has admirers at the Emirates.

Ferran Torres is unlikely to leave Barcelona this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish forward has been linked with Arsenal recently, with Arteta looking for attacking reinforcements. Gabriel Jesus’ recent injury has forced the Gunners to look for alternate options, and Torres has emerged as an option.

The 22-year-old moved to the Camp Nou from Manchester City last year but has failed to live up to expectations. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, and the Gunners have been monitoring him for a while.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blaugrana have no intentions of letting the Spaniard leave in January.

“Barcelona want to keep Ferran Torres; there are currently no negotiations for him. Their aim is to keep the same squad until the end of the season and then change some players again in July,” wrote Romano.

Torres has appeared 20 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring five goals and setting up one more.

Arsenal receive Mykhaylo Mudryk boost

Mykhaylo Mudryk is eager to move to the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has already told Arsenal that he will join the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukrainian forward is a target for Arteta this month, and the Gunners are working behind the scenes to get a deal across the line. However, the 22-year-old’s strong performances for Shakhtar Donetsk have generated interest from clubs around Europe.

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea are also hot on his heels at the moment. Speaking on the House of Champions podcast, Romano said that Mudryk has his heart set on a move to the Emirates.

“There is still no agreement between Arsenal and Shakhtar. The second bid was not accepted; this is why there is no agreement. Then there is the player’s side. The player’s side is very clear. Mudryk wants to go to Arsenal as a priority; this is no secret, but Arsenal have to be fast, otherwise Chelsea will push,” said Romano.

He added:

“The player wants Arsenal, but that doesn’t mean the player is turning down all of the clubs in the world to wait for Arsenal. Let’s see what happens in the next few days. Arsenal have a chance to close the deal; they have the player with his word, prepared to join Mikel Arteta, to join the club and dreaming of the club.”

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, amassing ten goals and eight assists.

Tony Adams compares Bukayo Saka with Lionel Messi

Bukayo Saka (left) has lit up the Emirates this season.

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams reckons Bukayo Saka is as good as Lionel Messi.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Arsenal in recent seasons and has once again the club’s best player this season. The Englishman has spearheaded Arteta’s quest for the league title, taking the club top of the league after 17 games.

“I think player of the season is Saka. The kid is just phenomenal.”



His superb performances have blown away Adams, who has lavished praise on his compatriot. Speaking to the Seaman Says podcast, the Gunners legend said that Saka is the best player at the Emirates right now.

“I think player of the season is Saka. The kid is just phenomenal. I had a bit of a go at Gareth (Southgate) during the World Cup for taking him off. He’s every bit as good as Messi, Messi is obviously at the end of his career. Even when you question him, and he missed his penalty at the Euros, and he’s come back,” said Adams.

He added:

“Every time I see him, he makes goals and scores goals. He’s a phenomenal footballer, the best player for England and the best player for the Arsenal.”

Saka has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Gunners this season, amassing seven goals and six assists.

