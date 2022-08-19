Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona interested in Hector Bellerin; former player tips Nicolas Pepe to leave, and more - August 19, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. Manager Mikel Arteta is overseeing a busy summer as he prepares to take his team higher up the standings this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in Hector Bellerin. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe will leave the Emirates this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 19, 2022:

Barcelona interested in Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Hector Bellerin, according to SPORT via Caught Offside. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract and doesn't seem to have a future with Arsenal. Bellerin had a decent loan spell with Real Betis last season and is eager to return permanently to the La Liga club.

However, Barcelona are now planning to secure his signature after failing in their pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta. The Blaugrana want to bolster their right-back position but are struggling due to their financial woes.

The Gunners could terminate Bellerin's contract should a club come for him this summer. That makes the Spaniard an enticing proposition for the Blaugrana, but a move would depend on the future of Sergino Dest.

Kevin Campbell tips Nicolas Pepe to leave Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe is an isolated figure at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe doesn't have a future at Arsenal. The Ivorian winger has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates and is not part of Arteta's plans for the future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Pepe has failed to justify his price tag at the club.

"(He has) no long term future at Arsenal. I think the manager has seen enough of Pepe, or should I say not enough from Pepe, whichever way you look at it. Pepe’s just got to play football. He’s young, and his talent is unquestionable," said Campbell.

He added:

“I just think in the present regime with what you are asked to do at Arsenal with what Mikel Arteta wants he can’t do it, if I’m honest. Who has come in? Bukayo Saka has come in, and he’s been Arsenal’s player of the season for the last two seasons, outperforming a £72million signing."

Campbell also said that Pepe needs to rejuvenate his career with a move away from the Emirates.

"Pepe doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. I think he can go on loan, play some football and shine, then hopefully somebody will put some money down for him, and he can restart his career somewhere else," said Campbell.

The Ivorian is yet to appear for the Gunners this season.

Aston Villa interested in Rob Holding

Rob Holding could leave the Emirates this summer.

Aston Villa are monitoring Rob Holding with interest, according to Estadio Deportivo via The Hard Tackle.

The Arsenal defender has emerged as an option for the Villans, who are looking to add more steel to their backline after Diego Carlos' injury. The Brazilian suffered a torn Achilles tendon against Everton last weekend and is likely to be out for nine months.

Villa are planning to sign a new central defender to add cover at the back and have their eyes on Holding. The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the emergence of William Saliba. Holding is no longer guaranteed playing time at the Emirates, and the Gunners could let him leave for a suitable bid.

