Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona planning January move for Gunners star; club keeping close eye on Genk striker, and more - 5th November 2021

Arsenal host Watford at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams have scored 12 goals so far in the league. While The Gunners have won five of their ten games, The Hornets have won just three.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are planning a January move for a Gabonese striker who plays for Arsenal. Elsewhere, The Gunners are keeping a close eye on a Genk marksman.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5th November 2021.

Barcelona planning January move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are preparing a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter.

Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Arsenal captain is experiencing a dip in form last season, but has reclaimed his touch this campaign. Aubameyang has registered seven goals from ten appearances for The Gunners this term. The 32-year-old is in his fifth season with the north London side, scoring 92 times in 158 games thus far.

His recent resurgence has caught the attention of Barcelona. The Blaugrana are looking for a striker at the moment, owing to Sergio Aguero's injury woes.

The Argentinean has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, and will be unavailable for three months. Barcelona want to bring in Aubameyang as a replacement in the winter. The Blaugrana have already set aside €20 million they want to offer Arsenal for the Gabonese international.

However, it is highly unlikely The Gunners will accept their proposal. That's because Aubameyang continues to be a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both tipped to leave Arsenal at the end of their respective contracts next summer. The Gunners already have to replace the two players, so they cannot afford to lose their captain as well.

Arsenal keeping a close eye on Paul Onuachu

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Paul Onuachu.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Paul Onuachu, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere dello Sport.

The Nigerian striker has evolved into a superb marksman since arriving in Genk in 2019. Onuachu is in his third season with the Belgian side, and has amassed 56 goals in 81 appearances across competitions.

The 27-year-old has scored 18 times already this campaign, making The Gunners sit up and take notice.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Genk striker Paul Onuachu has caught the eye of Arsenal, claims Corriere dello Sport. Genk striker Paul Onuachu has caught the eye of Arsenal, claims Corriere dello Sport.

Arsenal are scouting the market for strikers to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners have their eyes on Onuachu, but could face stiff competition from Aston Villa for the Nigerian.

Newcastle United interested in Matteo Guendouzi

Newcastle United are interested in Matteo Guendouzi.

Newcastle United are interested in Matteo Guendouzi, according to The Hard Tackle via Footmercato. The Frenchman is currently on loan with Marseille, who are likely to exercise the €11 million option to buy at the end of this season. Arsenal are eager to offload him, as Guendouzi does not feature in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Newcastle United have now emerged as surprise contenders for his services. They could hold talks with The Gunners or Marseille to sign the young Frenchman permanently.

Edited by Bhargav