Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona planning swap deal for Gunners striker, star midfielder signs contract extension with club, and more - 17th August 2021

Arsenal are running out of time to bolster their squad, with the transfer window set to close in a fortnight. The Gunners have already completed the signings of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White this summer. However, Mikel Arteta is aware that his team needs a few more players, especially after the opening day humbling at the hands of new boys Brentford.

Arsenal are planning to add a creative midfielder to their ranks before the end of the month. Arteta also wants reinforcements in attack, while the Gunners are preparing to extend the contract of one of their current stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 17 August 2021.

Barcelona planning swap deal for Arsenal striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are interested in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Camp Nou, according to Sky Sports. The Catalans are ready to offer Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal in exchange for the Gabon international. The Gunners are looking to offload Aubameyang this summer, with the striker failing to impress in recent times.

Arsenal handed Aubameyang a blockbuster contract until 2024 last year on the back of some superb performances. But as his form dipped, the Gabon international’s exorbitant salary soon became a problem for the Gunners.

The 32-year-old managed just 14 goals last season as Mikel Arteta’s side finished eighth in the league and missed out on European qualification.

The Spaniard is looking to make amends this year, but there are concerns that Aubameyang might no longer be the player he once was. Arsenal are searching for a new striker and remain open to letting the Gabon international leave.

Barcelona could take the player off their hands, while the Gunners might welcome Coutinho as a replacement, especially since the Brazilian has proven himself in the Premier League.

Star midfielder signs contract extension with Gunners

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has put pen to paper on a one-year extension with Arsenal, Sky Sports reports. The 28-year-old will now be at the Emirates until 2024, although the Gunners do have the option of an additional year. The Switzerland international was heavily linked with a move to AS Roma this summer, with the London side willing to cash in on him.

Granit Xhaka deal, completed and confirmed. Contract signed until June 2025 with increased salary after AS Roma talks collapsed weeks ago. 🔴 #AFC



Arsenal are also working to sign Ødegaard on permanent deal - waiting for ‘green light’ from Real Madrid to submit the official bid. https://t.co/g9INNwnNIt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2021

However, Arsenal have made a U-turn, with Mikel Arteta pushing for the player to stay at the club. Xhaka joined the Gunners in 2016 and has appeared 221 times for the club, scoring 13 goals. With the Swiss midfielder staying, the Spaniard can now step up his efforts to strengthen other areas of the park.

Arsenal target prefers move to Tottenham Hotspur

Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic. According to HITC via Gianluca Di Marzio, the Fiorentina striker prefers a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who are also in the race for his signature. The Serbian is wanted by Atletico Madrid too, but the La Liga champions have been unable to agree a deal with the Serie A side.

The Gunners are eager to sign a striker this summer but have struggled to complete a move so far. Arsenal were previously interested in Tammy Abraham and Luataro Martinez. But the Englishman is all set to join AS Roma, while the Argentine is unlikely to move to the Emirates.

