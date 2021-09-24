Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona remain interested in Gunners star, club planning January bid for Dutch winger, and more - 24th September 2021

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates on Sunday. The teams are in contrasting form in the league; while the Gunners are on a two-game unbeaten run, Spurs have lost both of their last two games. However, both teams won this midweek in the EFL Cup.

As far as transfers are concerned, Barcelona have retained their interest in an Arsenal star. The Gunners are planning a January offer for a Dutch winger.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 24 September 2021.

Barcelona remain interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Barcelona remain interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman's current contract is coming to an end in a year and Arsenal are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Lacazette is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the current season and the Gunners are ready to let him leave.

Arsenal were eager to offload the player in the summer, but failed to find a suitor for the Frenchman. Lacazette has struggled for form in recent times and there's a belief that he might be past his prime.

However, the Catalans believe the Frenchman can come good at the Camp Nou and are plotting to sign him on a free transfer next summer. The Gunners will attempt to offload Lacazette in January, but the player is ready to run down his contract.

Barcelona were linked to the Arsenal striker in the summer but opted to sign Luuk de Jong instead. It's safe to say the move has not worked out. With Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite sidelined with injuries, the Catalans are eager to bolster their attack. Lacazette has emerged as a credible option, but Barcelona could face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Arsenal planning January bid for Noa Lang

Arsenal are preparing a January bid for Noa Lang

Arsenal are planning an offer for Noa Lang in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Voetbal24. The Dutch winger is expected to leave Club Brugge at the turn of the year and is attracting attention from quite a few clubs around Europe. The Gunners are hot on their heels but could face competition from Leeds United, among others.

Arsenal have modified their transfer strategy of late and are targeting talented young players. Lang fits the bill and has been in fantastic form in recent times. However, having signed a new deal until 2025 next week, the Dutchman is expected to cost a fortune.

Arsenal legend wants Yves Bissouma at the Emirates

Arsenal have been urged to sign Yves Bissouma

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged his former club to sign Yves Bissouma. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman insisted the Mali international would be a hit at the Emirates.

"I would love to see (Bissouma) at Arsenal. I said that in the transfer window. I think (Bissouma) has got everything. He’s efficient, he can put his foot on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass. He probably could score a few more goals but he’s not in that position to score goals – he’s the one who’s going to keep everything ticking over," said Parlour.

