Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ben White extension on the cards, Emile Smith Rowe ready to get career back on track, and more - September 30, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (September 30) to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford in their midweek EFL Cup opener.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to hand Ben White a new deal. Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe is ready to get his career back on track at the Emirates.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 30, 2023.

Ben White extension on the cards

Arsenal are working on a new contract for Ben White, according to The Mirror. The English defender joined the Gunners last summer and has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s setup. He was key to the club’s title challenge last season, which ultimately ended in a whimper as Manchester City won the league.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League, the north London side have been quick to acknowledge the contribution of their key players. Arteta remains eager to keep a close-knit group and has already handed extensions to multiple stars. White is all set to join the group, and will be offered a new and improved deal soon.

Emile Smith Rowe ready to get career back on track at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe is hoping that changing his mentality will help turn around his career at Arsenal. The English midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta following a string of injuries. While he is fit and raring to go now, there’s intense competition for places in the Gunners’ starting XI.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Daily Mail, Smith Rowe insisted that talks with Arteta have helped him become mentally stronger.

“I have changed a bit of my mentality … just to go for it. I have not really got anything to lose. I have tried to change that inside me. I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence, at times. But now I am really strong. I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now,” said Smith Rowe.

He continued:

“The gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger. I tried to support the boys as much as I could when I couldn’t help them on the pitch. It was really tough but I am stronger now.”

Smith Rowe could be an able deputy to Martin Odegaard in the No. 10 role for the north London side.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese defender joined Arsenal last summer, and was an instant hit as a full back. However, injuries have hurt his chances with the Gunners and he has been in and out of the starting XI since. The 24-year-old’s versatility makes him an asset for the north London side, and he was impeccable in the centerback position against Brentford in midweek.

Speaking ahead of the game against Bournemouth, as cited by Arseblog, Arteta said Arsenal don’t have another player like Tomiyasu.

“I always said that I’m really confident that the moment Tomi has consistency, he’s going to be a tremendous asset for us. He already is. He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline, we don’t have another player like him,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“At defending, he’s probably one of the best that I’ve seen in many situations. His concepts, his principles, the way he applies that, the way he goes into duels…now he needs a run of games so that physically he’s at his best. If physically, Tomi is at his best, we’re going to have a player that is so important for us.”

Arteta highlighted the Japanese defender’s ability to ready danger as one of his most admirable qualities.

“Especially the way he reads danger. The way he resolves urgent situations with a lot of composure in the right way. His skill to defend, the way his body is built, it makes him a really complete player to do that. It’s really difficult to run past him. He’s always alert. It’s the way he’s been raised and educated. He’s always super focused and for a defender that’s a big, big attribute,” said Arteta.

Tomiyasu is expected to be crucial for the Gunners as they fight on multiple fronts this season.