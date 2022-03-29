Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Bukayo Saka backed to remain at Emirates; Gunners initiate talks with Inter Milan star, and more - 29 March 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League as the business end of the season approaches. The north London side are three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, Danny Mills has backed Bukayo Saka to remain at the Emirates Stadium. Elsewhere, the Gunners have initiated talks with an Inter Milan star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th March 2022:

Danny Mills backs Bukayo Saka to remain at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has caught the eye at the Emirates.

Former Manchester City star Danny Mills believes Bukayo Saka could stay at the Emirates. The Englishman has generated attention from clubs around Europe after a string of impressive performances for Arsenal. The Gunners are working to tie him down to a new contract.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that the 20-year-old, contracted with the Gunners till 2024, deserves a pay raise.

“I wouldn’t believe he’s on £35,000-a-week, nowhere near it. Most contracts of a young player have incentives and bonuses. He’s a full international. I would think there’s either a massive bonus in there that he’s taken playing for England or going to the Euros," said Mills.

He continued:

“I can’t believe there wasn’t a clause in there that says you get a new contract when you play for England or you get a wage increase. I guess now it’s about where would he go if he doesn’t sign a longer-term deal."

Mills also pointed out that none of the top clubs in the Premier League have a need for Saka, saying:

"Ok, you can say Liverpool but instead of who? Is he going to play ahead of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane or Mo Salah? No, not really. These clubs would be great to go to, but he’s got to have somewhere to play."

He continued:

“That’s not going to be Man City at the moment. Chelsea are loaded in those areas; Man United are loaded in those areas, in all honesty. There aren’t too many places that he could go at the moment. I would be pretty sure he will sign a new deal at Arsenal and keep his progression going."

Saka has scored ten times across competitions this season as he continues his improvement under Arteta.

Gunners initiate talks with Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have begun talks with Lautaro Martinez ahead of a possible move this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to bring in a new number nine to the Emirates this year and has his eyes on the Argentinean. Captain Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, the only two recognised strikers in the squad, are expected to leave this summer as free agents. Earlier in January, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed the club.

The 24-year-old Martinez has been in top form for Inter Milan since arriving in 2018. He has taken over the goalscoring responsibilities since Romelu Lukaku's departure last summer.

The Gunners failed in an attempt to sign Martinez last summer, but Arteta is ready for a second attempt this year. The Argentine has bagged 65 goals and 22 assists in 170 games for the Nerazzurri.

The north London side have already initiated negotiations with the Argentinean's agent. However, the 24-year-old signed a new deal till 2026 last October, so prising him away could be a costly affair (around €70 million).

Bayer Leverkusen interested in Bernd Leno reunion

Bernd Leno could return to the Bundesliga this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are planning a reunion with their former player Bernd Leno, according to Football London. The German goalkeeper has struggled for game time this season. Arteta opted to bring in Aaron Ramsdale last summer and the Englishman has ousted Leno from the starting XI.

Ramsdale is the first choice at the Emirates, so Leno is frustrated with the situation. He is planning to leave this summer, and Arteta is unlikely to stand in his way. Leverkusen are mulling over a move this season for the player, who has appeared over 300 times for the Bundesliga team.

