Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Bukayo Saka likely to sign new contract; Gunners advised to target new forward, and more - August 2, 2022

Arsenal are putting together a squad that could finish in the Premier League top four next season. Manager Mikel Arteta took his team to fifth place in the league last season and has made quite a few changes to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is expected to sign a new contract at the Emirates. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has advised the club to bring in a new versatile forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 2, 2022:

Bukayo Saka likely to sign new contract, says Dean Jones

Bukayo Saka is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka will sign a new contract with Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English forward was one of the best players at the Emirates last season and is generating attention from clubs around Europe. The 20-year-old is tied to the Gunners till 2024, but the north London club are eager to end speculations about Saka's future.

Saka currently earns £70,000 per week but has an extension offer to double his salary. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Gunners sporting director Edu will not entertain offers for the player this summer.

“Edu particularly won’t entertain offers for Saka at the moment and doesn’t believe that even a Liverpool bid could force the club to sell at the moment, so I think he (Saka) will sign a new contract,” said Jones.

Kevin Campbell advises Arsenal to target new forward

Kevin Campbell wants another new forward at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal need to sign another forward this summer. The Gunners have already brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and the Brazilian has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell insisted that his former club need a versatile forward who can play across the front line.

"We need another forward. I would sign a versatile forward who can play across the front line. This is where Liverpool and Man City have got it right, in my opinion. They have interchangeable pieces up top," said Campbell.

He added:

“If (Mohamed) Salah, (Luis) Diaz and (Darwin) Nunez don’t play, you have (Diogo) Jota, (Roberto) Firmino and Harvey Elliott. There is interchangeable pieces. They have those options even after (Sadio) Mane has gone.”

Gunners labelled 'boring' by Frank McAvennie

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has labelled Arsenal as 'boring'. The Gunners have been on a good run of form this pre-season, but McAvennie believes the club still need a couple more players.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the north London side are not as exciting to watch as Manchester City.

“When you watch them it’s just boring. Sometimes you look at Man City and they’re great, and then you turn on to Arsenal, and you think, here we go again. That’s the way they’ve been recently, so maybe they need to sign another one or two. They were letting goals in too easily at the back end of last season," said McAvennie.

