Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Chris Sutton says Aubameyang's career at Emirates is over; club tipped to complete move for former Liverpool midfielder, and more - 12th December 2021

Arsenal picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel helped The Gunners return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chris Sutton believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal is drawing to an end after he was dropped for disciplinary issues. Elsewhere, The Gunners have been backed to sign a former Liverpool midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th December 2021.

Chris Sutton says Aubameyang's career at Arsenal is over

Chris Sutton believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's days at Arsenal are numbered.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed ahead of the game against Southampton that the Gabon international was dropped from the matchday squad due to a disciplinary issue.

"Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach. I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today," said Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in the Arsenal squad today due to a "disciplinary breach"

Speaking to BT Sport Score as relayed by The Mirror, Sutton said that the incident could be the final straw for Aubameyang at the Emirates.

"The big question is does Aubayemang have a future at Arsenal under Arteta?" questioned Sutton.

The Englishman was also asked if Aubameyang would remain the Arsenal captain, to which Sutton responded sceptically:

"It doesn't look that way; it's not a good example to set. The truth is that Arsenal are never far away from a crisis; they have lost three out of the last four. They have underachieved this season; they need a result today," said Sutton.

Sutton also provided a crisp response about whether the Gabon International has any chance of getting back into the Arsenal first team. He said:

"Not while Mikel Arteta is there. What I do find interesting is that Arteta could have kept it quiet, in-house, but he hasn't done. He knows what's going to happen now that it's out in the public domain."

"There's clearly a rift between the two parties and something has got to give; it will be interesting how this one will be resolved."

Gunners tipped to complete move for Georginio Wijnaldum

Danny Mills believes Georginio Wijnaldum would be a fabulous signing for Arsenal.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Georginio Wijnaldum would be a fabulous signing for Arsenal. The Dutchman is likely to leave PSG this winter, with Arsenal among many clubs tipped to be his next destination.

Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.

(Source: Sky Sports)



(Source: Sky Sports) 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.(Source: Sky Sports) https://t.co/vpVY8dMBXa

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Wijnaldum would improve Arsenal's midfield.

“If you could get him, it would be a fantastic signing. Why wouldn’t you take him? He has proven that he’s a really good player with experience of winning things," said Mills.

"He could make a real difference to that midfield. If you could get him, it would be a fantastic signing and a real leader. Even if it’s on loan until the end of the season, I think it would be a good signing," continued Mills.

Lucas Torreira set to sign permanent deal with Fiorentina

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is likely to sign a permanent deal with Fiorentina soon.

Lucas Torreira is likely to sign a permanent deal with Fiorentina, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at the Serie A side, who have the option to sign him permanently for €15 million next summer.

The Uruguayan has made a massive difference at the Tuscan club, and Fiorentina are keen to snap him up for the long haul. Talks in this regard between the Serie A team and Arsenal are expected to commence soon.

