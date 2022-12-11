Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Cody Gakpo advised to join Gunners; club favourites to sign Juventus striker, and more - December 10, 2022

Arsenal will be determined to hold on to their position atop the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's wards lead second-placed Manchester City by five points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has advised Cody Gakpo to join the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side are the favourites to sign a Juventus striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 10, 2022:

Ryan Babel advises Cody Gakpo to join Arsenal

Cody Gakpo (2R) is likely to be on the move next year.

Ryan Babel wants Cody Gakpo to turn down Manchester United and join Arsenal. The PSV Eindhoven forward has been on a golden run with club and country of late. The 23-year-old bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday after the Netherlands' defeat to Argentina, but Gakpo has earned praise for his stellar outings with the Oranje.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, and the Red Devils remain the favourites to lap him up in 2023. However, Babel reckons the Gunners or Liverpool could suit Gakpo better.

(@Soccernews_nl) Ryan Babel (former Liverpool and Ajax) - "I don’t know if United would be the right team for Cody Gakpo. Players have to decide for themselves what they do, but Arsenal would suit him. A good, young coach (Arteta) who has been a footballer himself" Ryan Babel (former Liverpool and Ajax) - "I don’t know if United would be the right team for Cody Gakpo. Players have to decide for themselves what they do, but Arsenal would suit him. A good, young coach (Arteta) who has been a footballer himself"(@Soccernews_nl) https://t.co/ZJ7LSgST5M

Speaking to Soccer News, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Babel said that Manchester United might not be the right team for his compatriot.

"Of course, I’m just an outsider, but I don’t know if United would be the right team for Cody Gakpo. I’m thinking more of a team like Arsenal – or maybe even Liverpool. But I think Arsenal best suits his playing style: all young footballers together, no real star player, and a good, young coach who has also been a footballer himself (Mikel Arteta, ed.)," said Babel.

He added:

"At United, the atmosphere is different, a bit tense and just … different, and that could affect him. But again, I am, of course, ‘just’ an outsider, so I will only judge from what I see and my own experience in the Premier League. Players have to decide for themselves what they do, but Arsenal would suit him."

Gakpo has scored 13 goals and has set up 17 more in 24 appearances across competitions this season for PSV.

Gunners favourites to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle. The Serbian striker's future is up in the air following Juventus' recent off-field struggles. The Bianconeri are planning to cash in on the 22-year-old this January, and the Gunners are eager to take him to the Emirates.

The north London side were eager to sign Vlahovic at the start of the year, but the player opted to move to Turin instead. Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus this summer but has retained an interest in the Serb. With the Brazilian likely to miss a chunk of the season with injury, Arteta has turned back to the 22-year-old.

Gives his country the lead. Dusan Vlahovic has scored 10 goals for Serbia. It is his first World Cup goal.Gives his country the lead. Dusan Vlahovic has scored 10 goals for Serbia. It is his first World Cup goal.Gives his country the lead. 🔥 https://t.co/CQufZdBNTv

Vlahovic endured a disappointing time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but his stock remains high. The Serb could be a big boost to Arteta's quest for the Premier League, should he make the move to the Emirates in January.

Arsenal set to sign Evan Ndicka on Bosman move

Evan Ndicka is likely to arrive at the Emirates next summer.

Arsenal are all set to welcome Evan Ndicka to the Emirates next summer, according to Il Romanista via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt but is yet to sign an extension. The 23-year-old defender has been exceptional for the Bundesliga giants, who want him to sign a new deal. However, it now appears that the player has decided on his next move.

#AFC #Arsenal #Ndicka Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Evan Ndicka, who can provide cover as a left-sided centre-back. ✍️ Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Evan Ndicka, who can provide cover as a left-sided centre-back. ✍️#AFC #Arsenal #Ndicka https://t.co/B9D6R2iZjY

The Gunners remain interested in adding more steel to their backline despite hitting the jackpot with William Saliba.

The Frenchman has forged a steady partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Arteta's defence. However, there's a lack of quality in the position outside the starting XI, which Arteta hopes to address by roping in Ndicka.

