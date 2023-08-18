Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: David Raya excited to join Gunners; club backed to target Benjamin Pavard, and more - August 18, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (August 21) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team started their new season with a 2-1 victory at the Emirates over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Raya is excited to arrive at the Emirates from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to target Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 18, 2023:

David Raya excited to arrive at Emirates

David Raya has arrived at the Emirates on a temporary move.

Arsenal have secured the signature of David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The Gunners allowed Matt Turner to leave this summer to join Nottingham Forest. They have now added Raya to their roster to keep up the pressure on No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya told the club’s website that a talk with Arteta convinced him to move to the Emirates.

“I’m over the moon to be able to take this challenge in my career and make the step up.

"I’m really excited to get going and see how the season ends up. I spoke to the boss, and he sent me the values of what Arsenal are about. The way that the club is going, it’s growing even more, so it is a beautiful challenge to take, and I couldn’t say no,” said Raya.

He continued:

“I’ve seen Arsenal a lot for a lot of years, and since (Mikel) came, he’s made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club.

"The way the team plays out of the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team. I’m going to try and help as much as possible, and we’ll see what happens.”

The north London side have the option to sign Raya permanently next summer.

Gunners backed to target Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard (left) is likely to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Arsenal could turn to Benjamin Pavard to address their defensive conundrum, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta has been thrust into action this week following an unfortunate ACL injury to Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender is now expected to miss most of the season, so the Spanish manager wants to sign a replacement.

The Gunners are looking at multiple targets, and Romano reckons that Pavard could also be an option. The French defender’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 12 months, but he doesn’t want to sign a new deal.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United are already hot on the heels of the 27-year-old, who also has admirers at the Emirates. The player’s ability to play at centre-back and right-back makes him an enticing prospect for Arteta.

Arsenal likely to offload three more players

Nuno Tavares could leave the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has outlined three players the Gunners are likely to offload before the end of the summer transfer window.

Arteta has reinforced his squad well this year and has now shifted focus on departures. The Spanish manager is expected to be ruthless in streamlining his squad.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares are the three players who could leave this month.

“I think the focus is going to be on departures now, and particularly players like Nuno Tavares.

"He is attracting interest from the Bundesliga in Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen. With Albert Sambi Lokonga, Burnley remain in talks with Arsenal over trying to sign him. Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Albert Sambi Lokonga,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“He had him at Anderlecht. Kompany was actually the manager at Anderlecht when they sold him to Arsenal back in 2021. Cedric Soares is getting a lot of interest from European clubs and Premier League clubs as well."

The Gunners could use funds raised from player sales to further bolster their ranks.