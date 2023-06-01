Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice advised to join Gunners; club eyeing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and more - June 1, 2023

Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer transfer window ahead. The Gunners have developed in leaps and bounds under Mikel Arteta but need reinforcements to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been advised to join the Gunners. Elsewhere, the North London side are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 1, 2023:

Declan Rice advised to join Arsenal

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has advised Declan Rice to join Arsenal.

The English midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer amid huge interest in his signature. Rice's contract with West Ham United expires in 2024, but he doesn't want to sign a new deal. The Hammers are already gearing up for life without their star man.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said that Rice should join Bayern Munich if a move to the Emirates doesn't materialise.

"There is this premise that if you are a top player in this country or you are abroad and you are an Englishman, then you have to play in the Premier League. Why? I don’t understand. If you are going to Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Look at their history when it comes to world football. They are one of the giants," said Bent.

He continued:

"Look at someone like Robert Lewandowski; he has won that many Bundesliga’s; people don’t poo-poo his achievements. If Declan went to Bayern, I hope he doesn’t, and he signs for Arsenal. I’m going to say Arsenal (is his best move). If it’s not Arsenal, then go to Bayern Munich.”

Apart from Rice, the Gunners also have their eyes on Moises Caicedo.

Gunners eyeing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are looking to take Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to the Emirates this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The Serbian midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Lazio this summer but hasn't signed a new deal yet. His situation have generated attention from across Europe, with AC Milan, Juventus and Newcastle United among his suitors.

The Gunners have had their eyes on the 28-year-old for a while and attempted to bring him to the Emirates last summer. However, Milinkovic-Savic was unconvinced by the move and opted to remain at Lazio. Arsenal's rise this season under Arteta makes them a much more attractive proposition this summer, so the Serb could be tempted by a move now.

The Serie A side might have to cash in on their star man this summer to avoid losing him as a free agent next year. Arteta has set his sights on a midfield revamp and also has his eyes on Rice. However, Milinkovic-Savic would add a different dimension to the squad and could be available for just €40 million.

Paul Brown backs Martin Odegaard for prolonged Emirates stay

Martin Odegaard has been in blistering form this season.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Martin Odegaard will stay at the Emirates for the unforeseeable future.

The Norwegian midfielder has been a revelation under Arteta this season, amassing 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions. He was handed the armband at the start of the season and has become a talisman for Arteta.

The 24-year-old's rise has prompted interest from clubs across the continent. Arsenal are reportedly working to hand him a new deal and end all speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that both parties will be looking forward to a long and fruitful association.

"Odegaard, in particular, is Arsenal's captain, leads by example, and I can't see any reason why they'd be willing to let him go or why he would want to. I would expect to see him leading Arsenal for many years to come," said Brown.

Odegaard is among the favourites to win the Gunners' Player of the Year award.

