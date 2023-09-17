Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice backed to get better; Mikel Arteta opens up on Pepe exit, and more - September 17, 2023

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday (September 17) to face Everton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be keen to pick up three points and continue his team's strong start to the season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Declan Rice has been backed to get better with the Gunners. Elsewhere, Arteta has opened up on attacker Pepe's exit from the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 17, 2023:

Declan Rice backed to get better

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Declan Rice will further improve at Arsenal. The English midfielder arrived at the Emirates from West Ham United this summer and has hit the ground running.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Rice could become one of the club's best signings.

"He is a fast learner, and everyone at West Ham spoke incredibly highly of him.

"It's the same in the England setup. All the people who have coached him say he's a very intelligent player with incredible drive and determination," said Brown.

He continued:

"I think he will surprise a lot of people at Arsenal who didn't realise he was quite as good as he is.

"He's still learning the role he's been given. And, I think, he's going to get even better. So, I think, that Rice could turn out to be one of Arsenal's best signings."

The Gunners saw off competition from Manchester City to get their man this summer.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Nicolas Pepe's Arsenal exit

Mikel Arteta has said that that it was sad to see Nicolas Pepe leave. The Ivorian forward's contract was terminated by Arsenal, and he has since moved to Turkey to join Trabzonspor. Pepe had struggled for form at the Emirates since joining from Lille in 2019.

Arteta told the club's website that Pepe tried his best to make things work with the Gunners, but it wasn’t to be.

"Obviously, these are sad moments for players. Not only for him but also with Rob (Holding) leaving and all of our players who have left and those who have gone on loan as well.

"You have an emotional attachment with them. You have tried to get the best out of them," said Arteta.

He continued:

"But there are periods and sometimes, it's not about the will of the player and instead, it's a player that plays in his position that does so well. There are many factors. But we certainly want to wish all of them the best, and, hopefully, they can fulfil the dream somewhere else."

Pepe spent last season on loan with Nice.

Gunners advised to remove Martin Odegaard from captaincy

Martin Odegaard has been in good form recently.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Martin Odegaard doesnt have the qualities to wear the armband for Arsenal. The Gunners opted to appoint the Norwegian as their captain last summer, following his superb recent form.

However, Collymore told Caught Offside that Rice would be a better option in the future.

"I am not 100 per cent sure he (Odegarad) is captain material. He doesn’t strike me as the type of player who is going to drag the others over the finish line.

"We saw that last season or didn’t see it, I should say. Some may argue the days of the Patrick Vieira’s and Roy Keane’s are long gone, but I disagree," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Football teams still need that warrior-type leader in the trenches with them, and I don’t think Odegaard is the type of player who offers that. I am not sure Arsenal have any players like that actually.

"Declan Rice may be the one in the future, but it’s going to be very hard for Arteta to give the Englishman the armband without upsetting Odegaard, and potentially, the rest of the squad."

Odegaard took over Alexandre Lacazette as the new captain after the latter left last summer.