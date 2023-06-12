Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Declan Rice wants to join Gunners; Martin Odegaard backed to join PSG, and more - June 12, 2023

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season despite leading the race for most of the campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side lost ground in the final weeks, so the Spanish manager will look to reinforce his squad in the summer to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has informed West Ham United that he wants to join the Gunners. Elsewhere, Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard has been backed to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 12, 2023:

Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal

Declan Rice wants to play at the Emirates next season.

Declan Rice has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with West Ham United next month but is reluctant to extend his stay. The Gunners have made the 24-year-old their priority target for the summer ahead. Rice has been in exceptional form for the Hammers in the last few seasons and recently guided them to a historic UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

Arteta is looking to add more quality to the middle of the park and has set his sights on the English midfielder. Apart from the north London giants, Manchester United are also hot on the heels of the 24-year-old. Rice also has admirers at Bayern Munich and even had a conversation with their manager Thomas Tuchel recently.

However, the player has informed West Ham that he prefers to move to Arsenal this summer. Rice has already agreed terms with the Gunners, according to recent reports. The north London side have now received a boost in their attempts to strike a deal with the Hammers.

Martin Odegaard backed to join PSG

Martin Odegaard has admirers in Paris.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton reckons Martin Odegaard could be tempted to move to PSG this summer.

The Norwegian midfielder has gone from strength to strength with Arsenal this season. After being handed the armband, the 24-year-old led the team from the front, amassing 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions.

His efforts have earned Odegaard admirers across the continent, with the Parisians being among the clubs eyeing him with interest. However, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton added that Odegaard has every reason to stay at the Emirates:

“I would never say never in football; stranger things have happened. At this moment in time, I can’t see it. Everything will depend on the wages, structure, how much they are looking for. I just think where he is at this moment in time, the captain; they are in the Champions League; they want to move forward,” said Hutton.

He continued:

“Arteta looks like a sound manager, so they will want to build on that in the future, and Odegaard is a main part of that. I think it would be a bit early to go somewhere else, but then I would not be surprised. Football is football; it throws up some strange things.”

Odegaard will be eager to challenge for the Premier League title next season after faltering in the title race this campaign.

Gunners eyeing Timothy Castagne

Timothy Castagne has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Timothy Castagne, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners are in the market for a new right-back this summer and have their eyes on Ivan Fresneda.

However, Castagne has emerged as another option following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League. The Foxes are likely to struggled to keep hold of the Belgian beyond the summer, so the north London side are plotting to move for his signature.

Castagne has been one of the rare shinning lights for Leicester in a dismal season. The 27-year-old’s consistent performances, as well as versatility, have earned him admirers at the Emirates. Arteta is looking for an upgrade on Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Castagne could be available on a cut-price deal this year.

