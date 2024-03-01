Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Donyell Malen wants Gunners return; club not in Viktor Gyokeres talks, and more - March 1, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to travel to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday (March 4). Mikel Arteta’s team arrive at the game in third place in the league after 26 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen has admitted that he would like to return to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 1, 2024:

Donyell Malen wants Arsenal return

Donyell Malen has admirers at the Emirates

Donyell Malen has expressed a desire to return to Arsenal in the future. The Dutch forward spent some time during his formative years with the Gunners but left before breaking into the senior side.

He has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this season, registering 12 goals and setting up four in 30 outings across competitions. The Bundesliga side are apparently ready to let the 25-year-old go this year, and the Gunners are reportedly eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to Voetbalzone, Malen said that he left the Emirates in search of regular football

“I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think that is a beautiful dream.

"I went to Arsenal (when I was younger), so, yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then, in a football career, there are points at which you just have to make a decision,” said Malen.

He continued:

“Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time, and I did make steps in the right direction, but I thought I had to just play professional football.

"I also saw my teammates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football, and I just knew (leaving) was the right thing to do.”

Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on Malen, according to reports.

Gunners not in Viktor Gyokeres talks, according to Fabrizio Romano

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners are not negotiating for Viktor Gyokeres right now, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form this season for Sporting, amassing 30 goals and 11 assists in 33 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta eying an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

“It’s been reported that their scouts will watch Sporting Lisbon today to keep an eye on Viktor Gyokeres.

"It’s the case that Arsenal have always scouts around for multiple players, and Gyokeres is being scouted by multiple clubs, as he’s doing fantastic at Sporting.

"But there’s still nothing decided or concrete on this one, it’s just normal scouting,” said Romano.

The Gunners have also been linked with Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen for the No. 9 role.

Mykhaylo Mudryk wanted to join Arsenal last year, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk is unlikely to move to the Emirates this year.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Mykhaylo Mudryk was keen to join the Gunners last year.

The Ukrainian forward snubbed a move to the Emirates in January 2023 despite being heavily linked with the Gunners. He opted to join Chelsea instead, but that decision has come back to haunt him.

Mudryk has struggled for form since the move and is now a peripheral figure under Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino. Recent reports have hinted that the 23-year-old could be on the move this year amid interest from Arsenal.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Ukrainian is focussed on the Blues at the moment.

“There have been some reports circulating that stated Mykhailo Mudryk was really disappointed not to get a move to Arsenal just over a year ago, but I think it’s important to remember that he was never forced to sign anything, so he accepted that as Chelsea were happy to have him, and also were the only ones to agree on fee with Shakhtar Donetsk,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, Mudryk wanted the Arsenal move. It was already public how much he wanted that move at the time, but, now, he is fully focused on Chelsea, and I’m not aware of any plans for the summer either.”

Mudryk has five goals and three assists in 27 outings across competitions this season for the Blues.