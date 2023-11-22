Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Douglas Luiz dream target for Gunners; club planning Takehiro Tomiyasu renewal talks, and more - November 22, 2023

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming visit to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (November 25) to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team will hope for a win as they look to continue their quest for the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have earmarked Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as a dream midfield target. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning talks with defender Takehiro Tomiyasu for a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 22, 2023:

Douglas Luiz dream target for Arsenal, says Fabrizio Romano

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal dream of taking Douglas Luiz to the Emirates, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has been on a roll with Aston Villa recently and is a long-term target for the Gunners. This season, Luiz has six goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions and is a first-team regular at Villa Park.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Villa will only allow the 25-year-old to leave for an insane amount of money in January.

“The dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz. It’s a complicated deal, though, because Aston Villa are having a fantastic season, and they don’t want to sell an important player like Luiz in January,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I think it would take very important money to make Villa change their minds about Luiz, so he’s Arsenal’s dream target – they see him as a perfect midfielder with a big future, but unless they are able to come in with a very big package of money, it’s going to be very difficult for them to get this deal done.”

Romano also named former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves as a possible alternative to Luiz.

“Neves could therefore perhaps be a backup option in case Arsenal can’t sign Luiz, but, for sure, it’s going to be an interesting January for Arsenal because of the injury to Thomas Partey,” wrote Romano.

Luiz’s contract with Villa runs till 2026.

Gunners planning Takehiro Tomiyasu renewal talks

Arsenal are planning talks with Takehiro Tomiyasu’s entourage regarding a new deal, according to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has been a decent squad option for Arteta since arriving in 2021. Tomiyasu has appeared 69 times across competitions for the Gunners, registering one goal and three assists.

His efforts have impressed the club, who are ready to extend his stay at the Emirates. The Japanese full-back’s contract expires in 2025, and he will be offered an improved deal soon.

Former player slams Arsenal for Kai Havertz move

Kai Havertz moved to the Emirates this summer.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has criticised Arsenal for signing Kai Havertz this summer.

The German midfielder arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in a £65 million deal but has been a disappointment. The 24-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Gunners, registering one goal and one assist.

Gallas told Genting Casino that Havertz isn’t well suited for Arteta’s tactics.

“I said at the beginning of the season that Kai Havertz would struggle for Arsenal. I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but he is still struggling.

"I think it was always going to be difficult for Havertz to adapt to the way that Arsenal play and the way that Mikel Arteta wants to use him,” said Gallas.

He continued:

“I don’t think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed to sign in the summer. When you look at the squad, in my opinion, there were different types of players that they should have prioritised. It looks like it was a mistake to sign him.”

Kai Havertz could drop down the pecking order at the north London side unless he improves soon.