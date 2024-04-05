Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Emile Smith Rowe likely to leave, Gunners advised to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more - April 5, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, April 6, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team go into the game buoyed by their 2-0 win over Luton Town in midweek.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe is likely to leave the Emirates come the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been advised to target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal news from April 5, 2024.

Emile Smith Rowe likely to leave Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe has struggled for game time this season

Emile Smith Rowe is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to The Standard. The English midfielder is a peripheral figure under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and earned a rare start against Luton Town on Wednesday. Smith Rowe registered a man of the match performance and earned plaudits for helping his team register all three points.

However, his efforts are unlikely to earn him a stay with the Gunners, with a departure this summer the most likely option. Despite his struggles, the 23-year-old will not be short of options if he decides to move at the end of this campaign. Smith Rowe has appeared 17 times across competitions this season and his contract with the north London side runs until 2026.

Gunners advised to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been a disappointment at Stamford Bridge so far

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes that the club should sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Chelsea. The Ukrainian forward was heavily linked with the Gunners in January 2023, but snubbed them to move to Stamford Bridge instead. He has failed to find his feet with the Blues so far, registering six goals and six assists from 48 outings across competitions.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Gallas insisted that the 23-year-old's arrival could help Mikel Arteta's team win the Premier League title next year.

“I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mykhailo Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him. Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that’s why Arteta likes him," said Gallas.

He continued:

“Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changed his mind and you cannot forget that. I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them.”

Mudryk's contract with Chelsea runs until 2031, so prising him away will be a tough ask.

Thomas Partey opens up on his future

Thomas Partey's future remains up in the air

Thomas Partey has insisted that he is not thinking about the future. The Ghanaian midfielder has endured an injury riddled season so far and is no longer indispensable to Mikel Arteta's plans. His contract with Arsenal expires in 2025 and there's no renewal talks on the horizon.

Speaking after the win over Luton Town, the 30-year-old added that he is doing his best to stay fit and keep playing.

"My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculation has been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club. With my contract, I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time,” said Partey.

He continued:

“It’s good to be back. I feel really good, it's been a while. I've been trying to work a lot on my fitness and I’ve been through a lot of work. I’ve done all I can and I’m really happy to be back and I feel really good. I think I've improved a lot on my fitness, and I'm trying my best to keep on going at this level and keep giving my best.”

Partey has appeared nine times across competitions for the Gunners this season and the game against Luton was his first start in almost eight months.