Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano says Juventus wanted Gabriel this summer; Douglas Luiz unhappy at Aston Villa, says former player; and more - October 24, 2022

Arsenal shared the spoils with Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (October 23) in the Premier League. Despite the 1-1 draw, Mikel Arteta’s men remain atop the standings after 11 games, two points clear of holders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Juventus wanted Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. Elsewhere, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reckons Douglas Luiz is unhappy at Aston Villa.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 24, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano says Juventus wanted Gabriel this summer

Gabriel Magalhaes extended his stay at the Emirates last week.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Gabriel Magalhaes was wanted by Juventus this summer. The Brazilian recently committed his future to Arsenal, putting pen to paper on a new contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners consider Gabriel key to their plans.

“I’m told two clubs approached Gabriel Magalhaes’ agents in July, and Juventus were one of them, for sure. Arsenal decided to keep him as key player for present and future,” wrote Romano.

The Italian also added that Napoli and Manchester United were interested in the Brazilian in 2020, but Gabriel eventually signed for the north London side.

“Napoli were pushing more than Man United for Gabriel in 2020, but Arsenal’s insistence made the difference,” wrote Romano.

Gabriel has appeared 13 times across competitions this season for the Gunners and has scored once.

Douglas Luiz unhappy at Aston Villa, says Gary Neville

Douglas Luiz was wanted at the Emirates this summer.

Gary Neville reckons Douglas Luiz is unhappy at Aston Villa. The Brazilian was the subject of a late pursuit by Arsenal on transfer deadline day, but the Villans refused to let him go. Luiz has signed a new deal with the club since then.

Speaking recently, as cited by HITC, Neville said that Luiz is not happy about missing out on a move to the Emirates.

“I saw it on Sky Sports that it had been rescinded (Douglas Luiz’s red card against Fulham), and I thought Steven Gerrard must be looking at that thinking ‘too little, too late’. It was unusual to see that rescinded; it’s not helping Steven Gerrard now,” said Neville.

He added:

“Even the situation of that bid for Luiz on the last day of the transfer window. He won’t be happy about not going to Arsenal, Luiz, so he’s probably got a player that’s not happy in the dressing room.”

Douglas Luiz has appeared 11 times for Villa this season across competitions, scoring twice.

Arsenal have dropped their level after international break, says Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus moved to the Emirates this summer.

Gabriel Jesus has said Arsenal have not been their usual selves in recent games. The Gunners couldn’t get past Southampton on Sunday despite taking an early lead.

Speaking to the club’s website, Jesus pointed out that the team didn’t play particularly well in the second half.

“It feels like we lost the game - because of the way we played, the way we created a lot, in the first half more than in the second. In the second, we dropped a level again. It was a little bit similar to what happened against Leeds. We have to realise that, be smart and see what we are doing wrong, and then improve,” said Jesus.

The Brazilian added that the Gunners must work hard and come back stronger.

“We have to improve and try to come back at the same level at which we started the season, as a team and individuals. (We’ll) work hard and then come back stronger. There’s no excuses. We have some days to prepare, to work on what we have to do on the pitch,” said Jesus.

He added:

“Obviously, there are some players who need more time to recover, but like I said, it’s all about focusing on the pitch. We are creating chances, like in the last game. But the balls aren’t going in the net, and today that happened again. Now is the time to realise, breathe and try to come back.”

Jesus has scored five goals in 13 games across competitions for Arsenal this season.

