Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Folarin Balogun wants Gunners to lower asking price; Burnley want Albert Sambi Lokonga, and more - August 2, 2023

Arsenal are looking to make more changes to the squad before the transfer window closes. Manager Mikel Arteta has brought in quite a few new faces ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, striker Folarin Balogun has asked the Gunners to lower their asking price for him. Elsewhere, Burnley have set their sights on midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 2, 2023:

Folarin Balogun wants Arsenal to lower asking price

Folarin Balogun is expected to leave the Emirates this year.

Folarin Balogun has asked Arsenal to lower his price tag, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The USNMT international is set to leave this summer, and the Gunners have set a £45 million asking price for the 22-year-old. Inter Milan are interested in the player but have balked at his price tag.

The Nerazzurri are unwilling to pay the said fee for the US international and have identified Gianluca Scamacca as an alternative. A move for Balogun isn’t ruled out yet, but the price has to come down for that to materialie.

The 22-year-old reckons the north London side are asking for £10 million more than what should be his market price. The Gunners, meanwhile, believe that their asking price is justified given the player’s form last season.

Burnley want Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Burnley are pushing to complete a move for Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to Arsenal insider Chris Wheatley. The Belgian midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates and is expected to leave this year. The Clarets are interested in securing his services.

Speaking on the National World YouTube Channel, Wheatley said that Vincent Kompany wants the player at Turf Moor.

“Almost certainly, this is a player Vincent Kompany really does like. There is the Anderlecht connection there between the two. He’s a player he really does want to bring to Turf Moor.

"It’s a deal that can be done, potentially a loan with an obligation there, Sambi Lokonga seems unlikely to get a look-in at Arsenal anytime soon,” said Wheatley.

He continued:

“This deal makes a lot of sense for all parties, and Kompany is doing everything he can to get Lokonga to join the club, and I would expect that deal to happen. The clubs are still talking, and we will hear more information in the coming days.”

Arteta is eager to streamline his squad this summer.

Gunners urged to sign David Raya

David Raya is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Arsenal to sign David Raya this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper remains linked with a move to the Emirates after impressing with Brentford recently. Arteta wants a new 'keeper to push Aaron Ramsdale and has set his sights on the 27-year-old.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Raya could push Ramsdale out of the starting XI.

“I really like the thought of Arsenal signing Brentford’s David Raya. I have been really critical of the Gunners under Mikel Arteta before, but this is a decision I really like.

"Aaron Ramsdale did really well last season, especially during the first half of the campaign, but you never want your 'keeper to become too comfortable in that position,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“You always want to keep them on their toes and provide as much quality competition as you can, and there is no doubt that Raya would do exactly that.

"I actually wouldn’t be surprised if the Spaniard went to Arsenal, kept Ramsdale out of the team, and then, in a year’s time, we are talking about the Englishman facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.”

Collymore also said that Raya would have a greater impact on the squad than Declan Rice, who arrived from West Ham United this summer.

“Declan Rice, after signing from West Ham earlier in the window, will add a lot to Arsenal, but will he make them automatic title contenders? – No, not in my opinion.

"And, although I can’t say Raya will, I do believe the Brentford 'keeper will have a greater overall impact than the £105 million midfielder,” said Collymore.

Recent reports have suggested that the Spaniard has agreed personal terms to move to the Emirates.