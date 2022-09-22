Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to extend William Saliba stay; club initiate talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt winger in January, and more - September 22, 2022

Arsenal are preparing for a busy month of October. Mikel Arteta's wards have a series of games lined up next month, starting with the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on October 1.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed the club to tie William Saliba down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side have initiated talks to sign an Eintracht Frankfurt winger in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 22, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to extend William Saliba stay

William Saliba has been rock-solid at the Emirates so far.

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to extend William Saliba's stay at the Emirates. The French defender has been outstanding for the north London side so far. Saliba enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Marseille last season.

Arteta drafted the 21-year-old directly into the first team this campaign and has reaped the rewards. The player is generating attention from clubs around Europe, with his contract set to run out in 2024.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former team should get the player’s contract situation sorted as soon as possible.

"There is a new contract that is going to be sorted out. The quicker Arsenal fans see that the better. He is phenomenal. There was a lot said about Ivan Toney getting picked for the England squad. Toney was not a threat in the game at all. They nullified him," said Campbell.

The former striker added that Saliba's presence at the back has made a difference to the team.

"A lot of the good play starts from the back with Arsenal. Saliba’s passing and composure on the ball makes such a difference, it really does," said Campbell.

Saliba has two goals from seven Premier League appearances for the league leaders this season.

Gunners initiate talks to sign Jesper Lindstrom in January

Jesper Lindstrom could be on the move in January.

Arsenal have initiated talks to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, according to Bild via Caught Offside.

Arteta is looking to add more bite to his attack after allowing Nicolas Pepe to join Nice on loan. The Gunners failed to secure a replacement in time this summer, leaving them a man short in attack.

Arteta wants to address the issue by roping in Lindstrom. The Danish player might not be a big name yet but has the potential to succeed at the Emirates. Still only 22, Lindstrom could be molded into a world beater by Arteta. The club are hoping to add him to their kitty at the turn of the year.

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since arriving at the Emirates this summer from Manchester City. Jesus has four goals from eight games across competitions this campaign and has transformed the Arsenal attack.

On his YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Ferdinand noted that Jesus has been an improvement from the previous attackers at the club.

"He’s just what you needed really. You had Lacazette last season who didn’t really cut it; Nketiah hasn’t really took the mantle yet. It’s a will he or won’t he type of thing. This kid’s come in, and you can see the respect levels from his teammates. It looks like they’re all saying it’s a level up from what we’ve had," said Ferdinand.

Arsenal have scored 17 times in seven Premier League games this season.

