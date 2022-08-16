Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners pursuit of Villarreal forward; club unlikely to sign AC Milan midfielder this summer, and more - August 16, 2022

Arsenal are working to upgrade their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is planning to break into the top four this season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has backed the Gunners to sign a Villarreal forward. Elsewhere, the north London side are likely to struggle to sign an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal's pursuit of Yeremi Pino

Yeremi Pino has admirers at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell has given his stamp of approval to Arsenal's pursuit of Yeremi Pino. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates, with the Gunners considering him as Nicolas Pepe's replacement.

Z @ArsenaIAgenda -



"They (Arsenal) are one of many clubs that have been following him for a long time. He’s doing great with Villarreal. At the moment, there is still no bid or nothing advanced for Pino.” 🗞️ @FabrizioRomano confirms that Arsenal have been following Yeremy Pino"They (Arsenal) are one of many clubs that have been following him for a long time. He’s doing great with Villarreal. At the moment, there is still no bid or nothing advanced for Pino.” 🗞️📰 - @FabrizioRomano confirms that Arsenal have been following Yeremy Pino"They (Arsenal) are one of many clubs that have been following him for a long time. He’s doing great with Villarreal. At the moment, there is still no bid or nothing advanced for Pino.”

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell was full of praise for Pino.

"Pino is a good player. A young player who is still developing. He is a full Spain international already. That tells you everything about it. Villarreal tend to develop talents, and they have another gem in Pino. I think he is going to go on to be a really big star," said Campbell.

He added:

"I am not too sure if that will be at Arsenal, but if he did come to us, his ceiling is very high. Maybe he does not have the numbers that others have, but he is a wonderfully gifted football who is only going to get better. It would not surprise me if Arsenal are interested.”

Pino has appeared 78 times since breaking into the Yellow Submarine's first team in 2020 and has scored 14 goals.

Gunners unlikely to sign Sandro Tonali this summer

Sandro Tonali has admirers at the Emirates.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Arsenal are unlikely to sign Sandro Tonali this summer. Mikel Arteta remains in the market for a midfielder, and recent reports have linked the Gunners with the AC Milan man.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



He is a crucial player for Milan but an offer of €55m could be enough to get them to sell.



#AFC #Arsenal Arsenal have reportedly held talks with AC Milan to discuss midfielder Sandro Tonali.He is a crucial player for Milan but an offer of €55m could be enough to get them to sell. Arsenal have reportedly held talks with AC Milan to discuss midfielder Sandro Tonali. 👀He is a crucial player for Milan but an offer of €55m could be enough to get them to sell.#AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/bBGJWd0yFz

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Tonali is too important to Milan's cause to be allowed to leave.

"I really, really struggle to believe that Arsenal could sign Tonali at the moment. He was very specific about choosing AC Milan when he joined them, and since he made that decision, he’s won the league, and he’s become an important player," said Jones.

Tonali played a key role in the Rossoneri's Serie A triumph last season, appearing in all but two games in the league and scoring five goals.

Alan Hutton expects Kieran Tierney to start ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko

Kieran Tierney is yet to start a game this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney is an upgrade to Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back position. Tierney has started from the bench in both games this season and replaced the Ukrainian in the win over Leicester City.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said it's only a matter of time before Tierney takes Zinchenko's place in the team.

“I must admit when I saw he [Zinchenko] had signed I assumed it was for another area. I’ve seen him play for Ukraine and Man City and he can play higher up the pitch, he can play in midfield. I think Kieran Tierney is outstanding, I think he’s only got better since he went down south so it’s unfortunate that he didn’t start the first game of the season.

He added:

“Obviously we know he’s had his injury problems. I think it will be a matter of time before he comes in. I think he’s too good not to. Zinchenko is a terrific player as well and he’s versatile which I think helps Arteta and Kieran Tierney. Again, it’s a matter of time before he comes in because I think he’s better [than Zinchenko].“

Tierney managed just 25 appearances last season due to injury woes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav