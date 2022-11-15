Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign Leicester City midfielder; Fabrizio Romano says club perfect for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, and more - November 14, 2022

Arsenal ended the weekend atop the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. Mikel Arteta's wards are now five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 14 games.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson has backed the Gunners to sign Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the north London side are the perfect club for a Shakhtar Donetsk winger to flourish.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 14, 2022.

Michael Dawson backs Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is expected to move in 2023.

Michael Dawson reckons Arsenal will sign Youri Tielemans next year. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City and looks likely to leave in 2023. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old for a while.

“It's not something we are thinking of [selling Tielemans] and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don't want to be offloading our best players, that's for sure.” [ 🗣️| Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers on Youri Tielemans and his future:“It's not something we are thinking of [selling Tielemans] and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don't want to be offloading our best players, that's for sure.” [ @leicslive 🗣️| Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers on Youri Tielemans and his future: “It's not something we are thinking of [selling Tielemans] and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don't want to be offloading our best players, that's for sure.” [@leicslive] https://t.co/O2tKxgtA6X

Speaking recently, Dawson said that the north London side only have to decide whether they want Tielemans in January or next summer.

"Yes, he would (be a good signing for Arsenal). They have been looking at him for a long, long time. He is coming to the end of his contract, so that would be a no-brainer, I think. Will they wait until the summer? That will be a question. Tielemans, I think, it will only be a matter of time," said Dawson.

Tielemans has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Foxes this season, scoring thrice.

Gunners perfect for Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates

Fabrizio Romano believes Mykhaylo Mudryk will flourish at Arsenal. The Ukrainian winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates, with the Gunners eager to add more teeth to their attack in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €55m for the 21-year-old.

"For sure Arsenal remain interested and in contact to discuss the Mudryk deal. They like him, but the race is open and Shakhtar want way more than rumoured €50-55m," wrote Romano.

The Italian added that there's no official bid for the Ukrainian at the moment.

“I think Arsenal is the perfect place for him: Premier League, ambitious project, young players and excellent manager/board. Still, there’s still no official bid on Shakhtar table, so let’s see what happens in the next weeks," wrote Romano.

Mudryk has scored eight goals and set up eight more from 16 games across competitions this season for Shakhtar.

Gary Neville sceptical about Gunners' Premier League title challenge

Gary Neville has backed Manchester City to win the title again

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville expects Arsenal to falter in their quest for the Premier League title this season. The Gunners enter the World Cup break firmly in charge of the title race, but Neville expects City to pip them to the ultimate prize.

Speaking on his podcast, the Englishman admitted that the north London side are in remarkable form at the moment.

"I said last week I thought City would win the title by 10-15 points and I’m going to hang in there with that prediction. Arsenal fans are killing me right now. I think they’re absolutely fantastic. They’re the best team in the league in the first 14 games by a mile," said Neville.

He continued:

"I was there in the first game and that first 25 minutes was electrifying between those front players, and they’ve maintained that. They’re really really good at the moment. They’ve got spirit, good football. I like what Jesus does. We won titles without players scoring 20-25 goals. Sometimes we had players not passing 15 goals. And what Jesus has done up front there is make the team better."

Neville added that City will take the lead at the business end of the season.

"I don’t think they’ll win the title, I think City will. I do think they’ll get into the top four. But I still think it will be interesting in February/March where they end up. I’ll say it time and time again until they prove me wrong. But, they’re the best team in the league now, the most consistent team," said Neville.

Arsenal have won 12 of their 14 games in the league and have lost just once.

