Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Newcastle United forward to move to Emirates in January; Gunners monitoring AS Roma midfielder, and more - October 11, 2022

Arsenal will turn their attention to the UEFA Europa League after a superb 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend. Mikel Arteta's men will next face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 13) at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons that a Newcastle United forward could move to the Emirates in January. Elsewhere, the Gunners are monitoring an AS Roma midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 11, 2022:

Emmanuel Petit backs Allan Saint-Maximin to move to Emirates in January

Allan Saint-Maximin could thrive at the Emirates.

Emmanuel Petit reckons Arsenal should target Allan Saint-Maximin in January. The Newcastle United man is among the most lethal wingers in the Premier League right now. While his goalscoring record is not quite as impressive, the Frenchman is a fast and unpredictable winger who can trouble any defence.

Speaking to Genting Casino Insights, as cited by Caught Offside, Petit said that the Gunners lack strength in depth in attack.

"If they are to strengthen, I think they need wingers because Saka, Martinelli and Jesus have been great, but they have no one to replace them if they get injured. Smith-Rowe is injured; Nketiah just signed a new contract, but can he be the next striker if Jesus gets injured? My answer is no,” said Petit.

The Frenchman added that Saint-Maximin, 25, would be a superb addition to Arteta's team.

“All the big teams have big wingers. There’s a few in England that would be my dream for Arsenal. Allan Saint-Maximin would be a great signing. Can you imagine the damage with all the players around him? Wilfried Zaha of Palace too would be great. But they also need a central midfielder and centre-back, as I’m not too sure about Rob Holding," said Petit.

Saint-Maximin has registered 13 goals from 98 appearances for the Magpies.

Arsenal monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Ciro Venerato via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder has been impressive for AS Roma, who are looking to tie him down to a long-term contract. However, the player's wage demands are threatening to ruin the Serie A side's plans.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc #Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo's contract talks with Roma, as they are interested in signing the midfielder. The 23-year-old’s new deal at Roma has stalled over a disagreement in salary. Zaniolo's deal with the Seire A side runs until 2024. [ @MailOnline #Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo's contract talks with Roma, as they are interested in signing the midfielder. The 23-year-old’s new deal at Roma has stalled over a disagreement in salary. Zaniolo's deal with the Seire A side runs until 2024. [@MailOnline] #afc https://t.co/gisri5IpWv

Zaniolo wants an annual pay package of €4 million, while the club are only willing to offer him €3.5 million. The disagreements are mainly over the nature of bonuses. The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest, although they could face competition from Juventus for the player's signature.

Gunners could win Premier League, says Alex McLeish

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. The north London side have been outstanding so far and are atop the league after nine games, winning eight.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that the Gunners are playing with confidence this season.

"Seemingly, out of nowhere, Arsenal have all of this confidence, and they are playing some very attractive football; it’s an amazing thing. You look at the game they lost against Man United, and you think about how they maybe didn’t get the best decisions in that one," said McLeish.

He continued:

“Other than that game, they have been exceptional. They look unbeatable at the Emirates. I haven’t seen an Arsenal team this good for a long time. You look at the table, and obviously it looks like Man City and Arsenal, Liverpool are out of it, and Chelsea have been poor this season."

However, Whelan added that it would take a massive effort from Arsenal to win the league.

“It would take one hell of an effort, and it is still early days, but Arsenal have a fantastic team there. I think we will have to see how they do when they face Manchester City," said McLeish.

The Gunners' only league loss this season came at Manchester United.

