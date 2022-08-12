Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player compares William Saliba with Rio Ferdinand; Gunners backed to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward as Nicolas Pepe replacement, and more - August 12, 2022

Arsenal have been quite busy in the transfer market this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is assembling a squad to break into the top four this season after finishing fifth last campaign.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender William Gallas has compared William Saliba to Rio Ferdinand. Elsewhere, Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed the club to sign a Bayer Leverkusen forward as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 12, 2022:

William Gallas compares William Saliba with Rio Ferdinand

William Saliba enjoyed an eye-catching debut at Selhurst Park.

William Gallas has revealed that William Saliba reminds him of Rio Ferdinand. The 21-year-old defender was very impressive on loan with Marseille last season and enjoyed a stellar debut with Arsenal last weekend.

Squawka @Squawka William Saliba's Premier League debut for Arsenal:



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

49 passes

7 ball recoveries

6 passes into final third

6 clearances

3 duels won

0x dribbled past

0 goals conceded

0 fouls committed



Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas tipped Saliba to further improve further.

"Saliba is a really good player. When I look at him, he reminds me of a player I used to play against – and that player is Rio Ferdinand. If you look at how Saliba plays, and how Rio did when he was young, they have the same style," said Gallas.

He added:

"I didn’t say he will have the same career, but I hope he does. He just has a similar style to Ferdinand. I think Saliba will surprise a lot of people; he’s still so young and has much to prove; he will get even better."

Saliba is expected to become the mainstay of the Gunners' backline this season.

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Moussa Diaby as Nicolas Pepe replacement

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell believes Moussa Diaby could be an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal. The Bayer Leverkusen forward is a target for Arteta this summer and could arrive at the Emirates for £60 million.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Diaby's all-round abilities make him an asset.

"You could say that (Diaby would be an upgrade on Pepe). You never really know until they come in, though. One thing we have do know is that Moussa Diaby is very direct and very skilful. He is a real creator. He can go both way, inside and outside," said Campbell.

He continued:

"It looks like he tracks back and does the dirty work as well. That is what can be levelled at Pepe. He is good going forward, but the other side of his game is lacking intensity. Diaby is a good player, but you never really know until they come in. He has been coveted by a few clubs. (Mikel) Arteta and Edu do their homework.”

Diaby, 23, registered 17 goals from 42 games last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Gunners will hand Granit Xhaka new deal, says Alan Hutton

Granit Xhaka is an essential part of Mikel Arteta’s system.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Granit Xhaka could be handed a new deal at the Emirates. The Swiss international continues to be an integral part of the Arteta's first team.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that the Spaniard trusts Xhaka.

“Talk about crying out for a new deal. He’s been through some ups and downs at that club; it’s been well documented. We’ve seen it all, but he’s showed great character to come back. It must have been really difficult for him," said Hutton.

He continued:

“So, he obviously loves the club; the fans are back onside, and Arteta obviously trusts him because he plays. He plays regularly, so he’s a main part of that midfield."

Hutton also pointed out that the north London side need Xhaka for his battling qualities.

“He’s a battler, and you need players like that. I think he’s capable of losing his head one or two many times, but he’s committed to the club. I think that’s somebody that’s looking for a long term deal to tie him down, and he’s letting the club know he’s willing to listen if they’re going to offer him one," said Hutton.

Xhaka's contract at the Emriates expires in 2024 but has an option of extending it by another year. The Swiss international played the full 90 minutes of the Gunners' 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their season opener last week.

