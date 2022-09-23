Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player not expecting Bukayo Saka to join Manchester City; William Saliba says he benefitted from loan spell, and more - September 23, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table after seven games, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have scored 17 goals and conceded seven times in the league this season.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City winger Steve McManaman doesn't expect Gunners winger Bukayo Saka to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, William Saliba has admitted that he has benefitted from his loan spell with Marseille.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 23, 2022:

Steve McManaman not expecting Bukayo Saka to join Manchester City

Bukayo Saka has admirers at the Etihad.

Steve McManaman doesn't expect Manchester City to secure the signature of Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal frontman is one of the most lethal attackers in the country and has admirers at the Etihad. Saka's contract at the Emirates expires in 202 but is yet to commit to a new deal.

Speaking to Horseracing, as cited by The Metro, McManaman said that he will be very surprised if Saka moves to City.

"I don’t know if Manchester City will be able to sign Bukayo Saka. The relationship between the two clubs seems strong due to the fact that Manchester City let Arsenal sign Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. He’s a young and very talented English player. I’d be very surprised if they could get him to be honest," said McManaman.

McManaman, though, said that Saka would fit right in at his former club.

"He’s an excellent player, and he’s got experience in the Premier League, so he could probably fit in their team right away. If Manchester City lose Bernando Silva next summer, then that’d be a big blow but I think Pep Guardiola would let him go if he really wanted to leave because of his services for the club," said McManaman.

Saka has one goal from eight appearances for the Gunners this season.

William Saliba says he benefitted from loan spell with Marseille

William Saliba has gone from strength to strength recently.

William Saliba reckons he has benefitted from his loan spell with Marseille last season. The Frenchman caught the eye with his assured performances with the Ligue 1 giants. He has hit the ground running on his return to Arsenal and has two goals from seven appearances this season.

Speaking to Canal+, as relayed by Just Arsenal, Saliba said that he has come back stronger from his spell in France.

"I came back here to win, so it’s nice to start the season well. We had a very good start to the season until the Manchester game, but we’re still top. From a personal point of view, it was better for me to go on loan to play, make mistakes, learn. I came back stronger and with new ambitions," said Saliba.

He added:

“These experiences have shown me that football is complicated, but that you should never give up and believe in yourself."

Saliba has forged a rock-solid partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners' defence.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's Jesper Lindstrom pursuit

Jesper Lindstrom has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are not in talks to sign Jesper Lindstrom. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have initiated negotiations to secure the services of the Dane.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there has been no contact between the two parties yet.

“I’m aware there’s been speculation of Arsenal contacting the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom – an exciting young attacking talent. Still, at the moment, I have no confirmation of any proposal or negotiation for Lindstrom," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Many clubs – also from Italy – have sent their scouts to monitor him as he’s considered a very good player for present and future, but no decision has been made by Eintracht about January. It’s still too early to say."

Lindstrom, 22, has three goals from ten appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

