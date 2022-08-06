Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player praises Gabriel Jesus; Gunners advised to end pursuit of Chelsea forward, and more - August 5, 2022

Arsenal will begin their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Friday, August 6. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to open the season with a win as he attempts to break into the top four.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has spoken highly of Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker has advised the club to end the pursuit of a Chelsea forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 5, 2022:

Jamie Carragher praises Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has looked good in pre-season.

Jamie Carragher believes Jesus is a brilliant signing for the Gunners. The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates this summer from Manchester City and has already looked at home in the starting XI.

Speaking recently, Carragher said that the north London side have strengthened their striker and left-back position with good players.

“I think Jesus is a brilliant signing, I really do. I think the left-back position probably cost you (Arsenal) last season in terms of getting into the top four. I think of those games towards the end of the season, Crystal Palace, the final one, I think at Newcastle, I think (Nuno) Tavares played left-back there then. He wasn’t up to the level," said Carragher.

He added:

“I think those two positions (striker and left-back) have been filled strongly with really, really good players.”

Kevin Campbell advises Arsenal to end Timo Werner pursuit

Timo Werner could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer.

Kevin Campbell has advised Arsenal to end their pursuit of Timo Werner and target Leroy Sane or Cody Gakpo instead. The Chelsea forward is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and the Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that a wide forward is a more pressing need at the Emirates.

“You could say his finishing hasn’t been great and that he has lost a lot of confidence. But do you know what, whenever he plays, he works hard and stretches the pitch. Whether he is playing striker or wide, he knows how to stretch the pitch," said Campbell.

He added:

“He is a thorn in the side of the opposition. It would not surprise me if Arsenal are interested in him. But I think they have bigger priorities for those wide forward slots. I would rather we move for a Sane or a Gakpo. They fit the profile better for me.”

Sane, 26, had 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 games for Bayern Munich across competitions last season. Meanwhile Gakpo, 23, bagged 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games for PSV Eindhoven.

Alan Hutton tips Bukayo Saka to become highest earner at Emirates

Bukayo Saka has admirers at clubs around Europe.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Bukayo Saka deserves a pay hike at the Emirates. The Englishman is likely to sign a new contract with the Gunners in the coming days.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said Saka is one of the most important players at the club right now.

“I think he should be (one of the top earners at the club). You look at what he’s done since he broke into that team. When Arsenal were really struggling, he was the go-to guy. At such a young age, he’s broken into the England team; he’s an England international; that’s no easy feat. And he’s still the go-to guy at this moment in time for Arsenal," said Hutton.

He added:

"He’s come through the club; he knows what it’s all about to play. It can be difficult sometimes at Arsenal, but he’s taken that on his shoulders. He’s been through a lot already in his career, and I think he deserves to be rewarded for that. I think he’s a main player definitely this season for Arteta and Arsenal. You want to keep your star players, and he’s definitely one of them."

Saka, 20, has two years left in his current contract.

