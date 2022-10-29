Arsenal will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Emirates on Sunday (October 30) in the Premier League. The north London side are atop the standings, while their opponents are at the bottom.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has urged the Gunners to sign a new midfielder. Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka is non-transferrable for manager Mikel Arteta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 29, 2022:

Darren Bent urges Arsenal to sign new midfielder

Darren Bent reckons Arsenal need to spend heavily on a new midfielder next year. The Gunners have been active this summer, bringing in a few new faces. They have subsequently reaped the benefits and are in pole position in the standings after 11 games.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Bent pointed out that the London giants lack a backup for injury-prone midfielder Thomas Partey.

“I think we need another midfield player in there if something does happen to Thomas Partey because he has been a little bit injury-prone. Then you’re not asking Xhaka to slot into that role because that’s not his natural position, (and) he doesn’t want to play there," said Bent.

Bent added that Arsenal must add a new midfielder to their roster at the turn of the year.

"So, I would still like Arsenal in the January window to bring in one more body. I know Zinchenko can play in there, but he’s been injured. But I would like Arsenal to spend a large chunk of that (transfer budget) on another midfielder," said Bent.

The Gunners have won nine and lost just one of their 11 Premier League games this season.

Granit Xhaka not transferrable for Mikel Arteta

Granit Xhaka is a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

For Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, Granit Xhaka is not for sale, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

The Swiss international is enjoying a new lease of life under Arteta this season. The 30-year-old has become an integral part of the starting XI and has played a big role in the Gunners' superb start to the season.

Xhaka has had a love-hate relationship with the fans over the past few seasons, but has turned things around at the Emirates.

He has won back fans' trust recently and is now a key cog in Arteta's plans. The player was on the cusp of leaving for AS Roma two years ago before becoming indispensable for Arteta.

Robin van Persie heaps praise on Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has spoken highly of Cody Gakpo. The PSV Eindhoven forward is a target for the Gunners, with Arteta looking to shore up his attack next year. Gakpo has generated a lot of interest around Europe after a string of impressive performances for the Eredivisie side.

Speaking on BT Sport, as relayed by The Metro, Van Persie spoke at length about the qualities that make his compatriot a dangerous player.

"He is a good player. He always finds a way in most games to have an influence, in terms of making an assist or a goal; he’s always dangerous. He is not really an out-and-out striker. He can play as a No.10; he can play on the wing, or as a false striker; he can play in those four positions in front. He has a good physique; he is strong, fast; he can dribble. He is an all-round player," said Van Persie.

Gakpo has registered 13 goals in 21 appearances across competitions this season, including nine goals and as many assists in the Eredivisie.

