Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player wanted Tottenham Hotspur midfielder at Emirates; club interested in Midtjylland winger, and more - October 30, 2022

Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Sunday (October 30) in the Premier League. The Gunners come into the game in second place in the league, behind Manchester City, but will return to the top with a win.

Meanwhile, former Gunners defender Martin Keown has said that he wanted a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London giants are interested in a Midtjylland winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 30, 2022.

Martin Keown wanted Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Arsenal

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a first-team regular at Tottenham Hotspur.

Martin Keown has said that he wanted Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Arsenal before the player joined Tottenham Hotspur. The Danish midfielder has been a first-team regular since joining Spurs from Southampton in 2020. The Gunners were interested in the player but were usurped in the race for him by their London rivals.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, as cited by TBR Football, Keown said that he's impressed by what Hojbjerg brings to the table.

"Everything’s out there on social media, he’s a player I wanted at Arsenal because I like his style; I like what he brings. He’s a part of a very workman-like team," said Keown.

Keown added that Hojbjerg has got back to his best at Tottenham.

"When you’re watching Spurs, it’s not a fantastic watch, and they grind out results, but he’s very much a part of what they do, that hard work in that team. You can see that his game is now back to the level it was when he was a young man in that Bayern Munich team.”

Hojbjerg has appeared 17 times for Spurs this season, scoring thrice.

Gunners interested in Gustav Isaksen

Arsenal are interested in Gustav Isaksen, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Danish winger has developed at leaps and bounds at Midtjylland and has racked up 80 appearances across competitions. He has been on fire this season, scoring six times in 22 games. His superb form has attracted attention from clubs around Europe, and the Gunners are also among his admirers.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m



With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions? Midtjylland's Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a potential alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk following the latter's surge in valuation, and we are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21YO.With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions? Midtjylland's Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a potential alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk following the latter's surge in valuation, and we are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21YO.With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions?👇 https://t.co/rPp0vfpnQI

Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to invest in his attack next year as he looks to take the north London giants back to their heydays.

The Spaniard has targeted talented young players since taking over at the Emirates, and Isaksen is next on his agenda. However, the club could face competition from West Ham United, AC Milan and Newcastle United for the 21-year-old, who is likely to cost €20 million.

Alan Hutton backs Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard could be on the move next year.

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton reckons Leandro Trossard could be a fine fit at Arsenal. The Belgian forward has caught the eye after a strong start to the season with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old next year.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that Trossard's versatility makes him an asset.

"He has had a good season so far for Brighton. I think he is definitely that type of profile that Arsenal look at. He likes to drive forward with the ball, can make things happen, score a goal. He can probably play multiple positions," said Hutton.

Hutton added that if Trossard continues his current level, he will continue to generate attention from potential suitors.

“I am not really surprised after the season that he has had people looking at him. It will be an interesting one. As long as Trossard can keep his performances to a high level, I am sure there will be others monitoring his situation," said Hutton.

Trossard has scored seven times in 12 appearances for Brighton this season.

