Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Emirates; Gunners yet to make breakthrough in pursuit of Palmeiras midfielder, and more - November 25, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League after 14 games, five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City who are second. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 league games and lost just once.

Meanwhile, former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman wants Cristiano Ronaldo at the Emirates. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side are yet to make a breakthrough in talks for a Palmeiras midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 25, 2022:

David Seaman wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Emirates

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford this week.

David Seaman wants his former team to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Emirates. The Portuguese is now a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United and remains on the lookout for his next destination. Arsenal remain in the market for attacking reinforcements to boost their title charge, and the 37-year-old could be an option.

Arteta has opted to target young, talented players since taking charge at the Emirates, so a move for Ronaldo would go against his ideology. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's experience and character could be an interesting addition in the north London side's backroom.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, as cited by Caught Offside, Seaman suggested that Ronaldo would be perfect for the Gunners.

"Ronaldo is far from done, and he would be perfect for Arsenal,” said Seaman.

The 37-year-old became the first player to score in five World Cups when he scored against Ghana in Portugal's 3-2 win on Thursday.

Arsenal yet to make breakthrough in Danilo pursuit

Arsenal are yet to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Danilo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder was a target for the Gunners in the summer, but the club couldn't get a deal across the line. They remain interested in the 21-year-old ahead of January as Arteta looks to add more depth to his midfield.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have not yet made any progress in negotiations for Danilo.

“At the moment, there’s still no change in the situation. Danilo is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since July; he’s appreciated, and the relationship with his agents is very good, for sure; but at the moment, there are still no changes in the negotiation with Palmeiras or the player’s side. I think we’ll have to wait bit longer to find out Arsenal’s next moves,” said Romano.

Danilo could be an able understudy for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk eager to join Gunners

Mykhaylo Mudryk has caught the eye in the UEFA Champions League.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is keen to join Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Ukrainian winger is a target for Arteta, who failed to bring him to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners remain in the hunt for the 21-year-old but may have to shell out £88 million for his signature.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Mudryk is impressed by the turnaround in the north London side's fortunes this season.

“I think he could (agree a move). I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s already keen on this move. He’s been impressed by the turnaround that they’ve made at the club, the fact that they made a big decision to ditch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and moved towards having faith in different kinds of players, that will have impressed him," said Jones.

Mudryk has appeared 16 times for Shakhtar Donetsk this season across competitions, scoring eight goals and setting up as many.

