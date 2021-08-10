Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former striker urges Gunners to sign French star, club identify £12.7m Thomas Partey backup, and more - 10th August 2021

Arsenal are still looking to improve their squad this summer. The Gunners have already added Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their roster, but Mikel Arteta is hungry for a few more additions before the end of the month.

The Spaniard has to improve on back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the league and wants additional incomings to fight for a top-four place.

Arsenal are planning midfield reinforcements at the moment. A creative midfielder remains Arteta’s priority before the transfer window ends, while the Gunners also want a backup for Thomas Partey in the squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 10, 2021.

Former striker urges Arsenal to sign French star

Houssem Aouar

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Houssem Aouar this summer. Campbell wants the money generated from the sale of Joe Willock to be reinvested in the Frenchman.

Willock is set to join Newcastle United in a £25 million deal. Mikel Arteta continues to yearn for a creative midfielder this summer and Campbell believes his search should end with Aouar.

Speaking on The Highbury Squad Podcast, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, the Englishman revealed that he expected Arsenal to sign Aouar last summer. Campbell also pointed out that securing the services of the Frenchman for £25 million would represent good business.

"I thought we were going to get Aouar last season. The question on Houssem Aouar isn’t against Willock. It should be Aouar or Odegaard or Maddison or Bernando Silva? I think Aouar at £25 million. If you say, we are going to sell Willock for £25m and bring in Aouar for the same money then you say that’s good business," said Campbell.

Gunners identify £12.7m Thomas Partey backup

Arsenal have identified Cheick Doucoure as backup Thomas Partey, according to The Express via Goal. The Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements after the Ghanaian picked up an ankle injury in pre-season.

Mikel Arteta does not have a proper alternative to Partey in his squad and is hence interested in the Mali international.

Aston Villa & Atalanta are competing to sign 21-year old Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from RC Lens ✍️ [Goal]



Very similar player to Pape Sarr who we were previously linked with as he’s strong defensively & excellent at progressing the ball 🇲🇱 #avfc pic.twitter.com/ex5rcvd4Oe — Total Villa (@Total_Villa) August 9, 2021

Doucoure has caught the eye with his assured performances for Lens since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2018.

However, Arsenal could face competition from Aston Villa and Atalanta for the player’s signature, with both clubs in discussions with Lens over the last few weeks.

None of them have submitted a bid yet, which means the Gunners still have a chance to secure Doucoure if they can match the Ligue 1 side’s £12.7 million valuation of the player.

Arsenal identify Manchester United ace as James Maddison alternative

Jesse Lingard

Arsenal have will turn their attention to Jesse Lingard if they fail to make progress in their pursuit of James Maddison, according to Metro.

The Gunners are putting all their efforts into securing the Leicester City star, but negotiations have been slower than expected due to the Foxes’ £60 million valuation of Maddison.

Arsenal 'readying' a move for Lingard, Odegaard update, and Torreira's absence

Mikel Arteta has identified Lingard as an alternative if things don’t go according to plan. Manchester United are willing to let the Englishman leave this summer, and he could be available for £25 million.

