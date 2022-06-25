Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Jesus could bring much needed experience to Emirates, says former player; Raphinha backed to join Tottenham Hotspur, and more - June 25, 2022

Arsenal ended last season in fifth place in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta's team were in the mix for fourth place but lost out to Tottenham Hotspur in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Meanwhile, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes Gabriel Jesus could bring much-needed experience to the Gunners. Elsewhere, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed Raphinha to turn down a move to the Emirates and join Spurs.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 25, 2022:

Frank McAvennie believes Gabriel Jesus could bring much needed experience to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus could arrive at the Emirates this summer,

Frank McAvennie believes Gabriel Jesus could add experience to the Gunners squad. The Manchester City striker is edging closer to a move to the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta eager to add a new number nine to his roster.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m.Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting - been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFCArsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp - final step to get the deal completed very soon. https://t.co/sNcy4TuTks

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that the Brazilian could score goals for fun for the Gunners.

“I think he could fit in anywhere. I think he’d be a good signing if he went to Arsenal; I think that’s the kind of player the fans want. He can score goals for fun.He would be their 20-goals a season man easily because his movement is great, and he knows where to go. He’s banging in goals left, right and centre," said McAvennie.

He continued:

“So, I think, if Jesus came in, it would be great. Sometimes, you’ve got to just shoot, 15, 20 yards out; you just have to shoot. Let the strikers get the rebounds. If I was an Arsenal fan, I would want some experience coming in, somebody that can walk into the dressing room and just take over."

McAvennie added that the north London side is oozing with potential but need players with experience.

"They’ve not got any big players now – they’ve not got (Patrick) Vieira, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Thierry Henry, these boys just oozed quality and class. That’s the kind of players I would like Arsenal to bring in, and that’s the kind of players I think Arsenal should be bringing in," said McAvennie.

He added:

“They’ve got enough players with potential; they should be bringing in ready-made, experienced players.”

Paddy Kenny backs Raphinha to join Tottenham Hotspur

Raphinha is wanted at the Emirates.

Paddy Kenny has backed Raphinha to snub the Gunners and join Tottenham Hotspur. Mikel Arteta is hot on the heels of the Brazilian, who is also wanted by Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal.Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority. Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal. 🚨🇧🇷 #LUFCNext week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said the presence of Champions League football could help Tottenham win the race for Raphinha.

"For me, as a player, if you have the chance to go to Tottenham or Arsenal, then you pick Tottenham. They have Champions League football, and that’s where you go. Obviously, we know, there is interest from Barcelona, and they are a big club," said Kenny.

He added:

"It’s going to be interesting to see where he ends up (at) because there is a lot being said about him. Tottenham have had a great window so far, and I think they are a more attractive proposition than Arsenal right now. They are both obviously massive clubs, but, I think, Raphinha wants to play in the Champions League.”

Raphinha bagged 11 goals and three assists in the Premier League last season.

Marseille interested in Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares is wanted at Marseille.

Marseille have submitted an offer to take Nuno Tavares on loan, according to Foot Mercato via The Hard Tackle. The Portuguese full-back endured a difficult time after joining the Gunners last summer. The 22-year-old appeared 27 times for the north London side last season, failing to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

Despite his struggles at the Emirates, the player is generating attention from clubs around Europe. Marseille are ready to secure his services on a loan move with an option to buy. Arteta could be willing to let the player leave, knowing well that regular football would aid his development. However, the Gunners are yet to respond to Marseille's offer.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far