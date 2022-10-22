Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Magalhaes signs new contract with Gunners; Albert Sambi Lokonga backed to leave next summer, and more - October 22, 2022

Arsenal will travel to the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday (October 23) to face Southampton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are atop of the league table, while the Saints are 14th.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes has extended his stay at the Emirates. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 22, 2022:

Gabriel Magalhaes signs new contract with Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes has committed his near future to Arsenal, the club have confirmed.

The Brazilian moved to the Emirates from Lille in 2020 and has been rock-solid at the back this season. His performances have generated attention from clubs around Europe, but the Gunners have put speculation to bed by tying him down to a new deal.

Speaking to the club's website, Gabriel said that he's delighted to extend his stay in north London.

"I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it's such a big club. It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life. I’m so happy to extend my contract here. Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home," said Gabriel.

He added:

"In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home."

Gabriel has appeared 13 times across competitions this season and has found the back of the net once.

Kevin Campbell backs Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave Emirates next summer

Albert Sambi Lokonga's future is up in the air.

Kevin Campbell reckons Albert Sambi Lokonga could leave Arsenal next summer.

The Belgian midfielder has struggled for chances at the Emirates since joining last summer. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey's recent form has also hurt his chances.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Sambi Lokonga might leave in search of regular football elsewhere.

"There is potential for that. He may look to leave. The key to everything is the fit. If Sambi Lokonga wants to start then he has to leave Arsenal because he is not starting right now. He is a young player though so right now, it is about being a valued member of the squad and improving," said Campbell.

Campbell added that the Belgian will have to bid his time at the Emirates if he decides to stay.

"Listen, Granit Xhaka is hitting levels that we have never seen. If Xhaka is hitting those levels, the younger ones beneath him have to get up to his level. Unfortunately, Sambi is going to have to bide his time. He has to take his opportunities when they come. That is the difference," said Campbell.

Sambi Lokonga has appeared ten times for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta interested in Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka has admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is planning to shore up Arsenal's backline at the turn of the year.

According to The Evening Standard the Spaniard wants to sign another left-sided centre-back to compete with Gabriel and has his eyes on Evan Ndicka. The Frenchman has been quite impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt but is in the final year of his contract.

The Bundesliga side want to extend his stay but could be forced to offload Ndicka this January if he refuses to pen a new deal. The Gunners could be on his case if he becomes available but will have to ward off competition from Juventus, among others, for his signature. Ndicka has appeared 16 times for Frankfurt this season.

