Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gary Neville believes Arsenal will miss out on fourth place; West Ham United backed to sign Eddie Nketiah, and more - 14 May 2022

Arsenal will travel to St. James' Park on Monday to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. The north London side need a win to stay on course for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville believes the Gunners could miss out on fourth place this season. Elsewhere, Paddy Kenny has backed West Ham United to sign Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, let's take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 14 May 2022:

Gary Neville believes Arsenal could miss out on fourth place

Gary Neville has his money on Tottenham Hotspur finishing fourth.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal could finish outside the top-four this season. Manager Mikel Arteta's quest to secure UEFA Champions League football next season took a serious hit after the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Despite the setback, the Gunners remain fourth in the league table. However, Spurs are now just a point behind them in fifth place, with two games left to play.

Speaking after the game on Thursday, Neville backed Spiurs to pip their local rivals to fourth place, saying:

"I think Tottenham will beat Burnley, and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches - but I’m not sure they will. Tonight was a really big blow - I might be wrong, and I’m neutral between these two clubs - but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham."

West Ham United backed to sign Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah (left) could move to West Ham United this summer.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes West Ham United are the favourites to win the race for Eddie Nketiah. The Arsenal striker is set to become a free agent this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that Nketiah would be perfect for the Hammers.

"West Ham have needed a backup striker since January. I think it has cost them in the end because Antonio has dried up, and his fitness is always in question anyway. If they have the opportunity to sign Nketiah on a free, well, he’s already in London. I imagine they are favourites," said Kenny.

He continued:

“West Ham is a massive club as well, with a massive fan base. Any player would be lucky to go there. For me, it’s a great signing, and it would be a brilliant piece of business if he comes on a free. I think he’s perfect for what they are looking for."

Nketiah has scored four league goals this season.

Teddy Sheringham approves Gunners' pursuit of Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has backed Arsenal's pursuit of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker is likely to leave Manchester City this summer, and Arteta wants to bring him to the Emirates.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as relayed by TBR Football, Sheringham said that Jesus would be a good signing for the Gunners.

"I’d back that as well (after Alan Smith had endorsed Jesus’ credentials). I think that would be a good signing for Arsenal. I think he’s got very good attributes. Good seasoned pro now. I know he’s not the oldest of strikers but he knows where the net is," said Sheringham.

He continued:

"I don’t think he’s an out and out goalscorer. He’d have played more for Pep if that was the case, so there’s obviously something missing. But yeah, I think he’d be great for Arsenal."

